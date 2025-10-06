BTC $123,938.40 0.58%
Cryptonews Press Releases

Bitcoin’s Surge Led to Widespread Liquidations, Prompting Investors to Turn to Arc Miner

blockchain cloud mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Arc Miner

On October 5th, Bitcoin surged sharply, returning to a recent high of approximately $125,000. This triggered a surge in forced liquidations within a short period of time—monitoring shows hundreds of millions of dollars liquidated in the past 24 hours, with reports indicating that 120,000 traders were liquidated.

This market rally was driven by macroeconomic uncertainty stemming from the US government shutdown and inflows of ETFs and institutional funds. Therefore, some investors have begun to turn to cloud mining platforms like Arc Miner that feature “daily settlement” in order to seek more stable passive income.

Why Choose Arc Miner?

  • Compliance Guarantee: We are legally registered in the UK and comply with local laws and regulations.
  • Green Energy: The mining farm uses wind, hydropower, and solar power for power generation, enabling sustainable mining.
  • Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-level asset security.
  • No barriers to entry: No hardware required, you can mine directly from your phone or computer. Leveraging our mature data center computing power, you can monitor your mining profits anytime, anywhere!
  • Customer Support: 24/7 online, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.
  • Multi-currency Support: Fast deposits and withdrawals for major currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and USDC.
  • Affiliate Program/Partnership: Invite friends and earn 3% + 2% rebates on every investment order.

How to Get Started?

  1. Visit the Arc Miner official website and create an account.
  2. Securely connect your digital wallet for fast deposits and withdrawals.
  3. Choose from a variety of mining contracts to suit your budget and schedule.
  4. Start mining – your profits will be paid daily to your crypto wallet.

About Arc Miner

Arc Miner is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing fast, secure, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining solutions to 7 million users in over 100 countries. With cutting-edge technology and professional service, we’ve become a trusted leader in the global cloud mining industry.

  • High-Performance Power – Powered by the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, we deliver industry-leading efficiency.
  • Global Data Centers – Over 70 locations across Europe, North America, and Asia, ensuring maximum uptime and intelligent load balancing.
  • Zero Entry – No hardware required. Start mining instantly from your phone or computer, and enjoy comprehensive professional support.

Summary

If you’re looking for ways to increase your passive income, Arc Miner is the best choice. Arc Miner can help you grow your cryptocurrency wealth on autopilot with minimal time investment. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and Arc Miner helps maximize your passive income potential more easily than before.

For more information, visit https://arcminer.com/ or download the app.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Press Releases
After Recent Crypto Shakeout, Which Coin Rises Next?
2025-10-06 10:57:51
Blockchain News
DefiLlama to Delist Aster Volume Data Over Suspected Wash Trading
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-06 10:13:45
