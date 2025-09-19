Bitcoin Mining in 2025 Explained: Is It Still Profitable?

As the price of Bitcoin keeps touching new all-time highs this year, interest in crypto mining is skyrocketing. However, rising mining difficulty and energy costs have led both new and experienced miners to ask: what is Bitcoin mining today, and what are the potential risks?

In this guide, we’ll explain what mining is, review its role in the blockchain, assess if mining remains profitable in 2025, and discuss why it matters to the overall Bitcoin ecosystem.

What Exactly Is Bitcoin Mining?

What is Bitcoin mining? Bitcoin mining is the decentralized process that records transactions and secures the Bitcoin network. Miners use powerful hardware and mining software to solve cryptographic puzzles. Each new transaction is grouped into a “block.” Miners race against each other, searching for a hash below a network-set target—known as the mining “difficulty.” The first miner to solve the puzzle gets to add the block and earns the mining reward: in 2025, that’s 3.125 BTC plus transaction fees, an amount that fluctuates with the price of BTC.

Bitcoin mining makes two important things happen: it issues new Bitcoins and it validates all Bitcoin transactions, making it the backbone of the crypto ecosystem.

A typical Bitcoin block contains thousands of validated transactions. When a miner finds the winning hash, those transactions are permanently recorded on the blockchain. For example, Block 840,000, which was successfully mined by ViaBTC in April 2024, had more than 3,000 transactions, rewarding the miner 3.125 BTC. The halved block obtained the epic “rare Satoshi”, with a total of 32 and a current quantity of 4. ViaBTC initiated this rare Satoshi “Epic Sats” auction, which only supports BTC payment, with a starting price of 1 BTC.

The Security and Efficiency of Mining

A key concept in Bitcoin mining is hashrate. Hashrate refers to the total computational power being used by all miners in the network to solve the cryptographic puzzles and find the next block. It is measured in hashes per second (H/s), with the network now routinely exceeding 500 exahashes per second (EH/s) in 2025.

A higher hashrate means that more attempts are being made to solve the puzzle, making the network more secure and competitive. For individual miners, contributing more hashrate increases their probability of receiving the block reward. For the network, a high total hashrate helps safeguard Bitcoin against potential attacks, such as double-spending or a 51% attack, by making it prohibitively expensive to gain enough control over the system.

ViaBTC’s Collateral-Pledged Loan Service: Incoming Spotlight in 2025

A collateral-pledged loan is a flexible tool for addressing liquidity needs in the space of mining. You can unlock liquidity using your Bitcoin as collateral, with USDT repayments from hash-rate. When you hold cryptos and are optimistic about their long-term value but need funds to pay daily expenses such as electricity bills, you can pledge cryptos for ViaBTC loans. Once you have fully repaid the loans, you can get collateral assets back. By using ViaBTC’s latest loan service, you will enjoy:

Flexible asset flow: Get circulating capital without selling coins; Instant lending: Lightning arrival after rapid assessment; Borrow and repay at any time: Open-ended, daily interest accrual.

Conclusion

Mining isn’t just about making money—it’s the pillar of crypto security and scarcity:

Security: Mining makes it economically infeasible to alter or attack the Bitcoin ledger.

Decentralization: Thousands of miners contribute to the network, ensuring no single point of failure.

Stability: Through programmed halving events, mining guarantees only 21 million bitcoins will ever exist, supporting the long-term bitcoin price.

As the block rewards decrease and eventually disappear, transaction fees will likely become the main incentive for miners to keep the network running. Stay updated with ViaBTC and discover more opportunities amid an uncertain market.

