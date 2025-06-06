Elon Musk vs Trump Bust-up Roils Market, But Bitcoin Hyper Still Raises $500k For its Scaling Revolution

Bitcoin is about to get a revolutionary scaling makeover by a new crypto project, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), as it raises $550,000, with $200,000 of that in the past 24 hours alone.

Deploying the power of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 enables high-speed sub-second transactions in the Bitcoin ecosystem, plus super-low gas fees.

The $HYPER token sells for $0.011775, but that price will increase in less than 24 hours, so prospective buyers have no time to lose if they want to lock in the lowest prices.

Staking rewards of 1,321% per annum are also up for grabs at the time of writing, but that yield is dynamic, so it adjusts as more tokens are staked into the smart contract – another reason to make your move.

Musk vs Trump bust-up doesn’t slow down Hyper

Even though Bitcoin dipped in the past 12 hours or so, as Elon Musk and Donald Trump fought it out on social media, Bitcoin Hyper fundraising powered through it all.

Market sentiment was further strained after members of the Trump family issued a cease-and-desist letter against Fight Fight Fight, the corporate entity behind the $TRUMP meme coin.

The fact that Hyper took all of this noise in its stride is a testament to the strength of its business narrative.

With the current run-rate trend likely to continue, if not accelerate, it won’t be too long before Hyper raises its first million. Anticipation is growing about the possibilities the technology holds for opening up Bitcoin to dApps, DeFi, meme coins, and much more.

Bitcoin Hyper is bringing meme coins and dApps to the Bitcoin ecosystem

The Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 uses the proven speed and stability of the Solana Virtual Machine to scale the Bitcoin network. Solana has transaction speeds in excess of 2,000 transactions per second (tps), while the Bitcoin network can only manage a far more pedestrian 7 tps.

With its transformative technology in play, Bitcoin Hyper becomes the new execution layer for Bitcoin. But Bitcoin Hyper is not stopping at Solana.

Bitcoin Hyper’s cross-chain interoperability also helps to solve a wider problem crypto has to contend with, by making it easier to move between competing blockchains.

With the Hyper Layer 2 on hand, Bitcoin is finally able to become not just a far more usable payment system but also the home of decentralized products of all kinds, including meme coin launches.

No longer will the Bitcoin community be on the sidelines looking in at the explosive growth of Solana, for instance, as its super-fast and cheap network gobbled up the opportunities presented in the meme coin trading frenzy. Thanks to Bitcoin Hyper’s technology, it is now Bitcoin’s time to join the party.

Bitcoin Hyper is the launchpad for the next wave of Bitcoin-native dApps

Bitcoin Hyper is designed with builders, degens, and the broader crypto community in mind. As such it is the ideal platform for the next wave of Bitcoin-native apps of all kinds, from DAOs to tokenized real-world assets.

The $HYPER token powers the network, unleashing everything from transactions to staking and governance.

Presale buyers get priority access to staking, airdrops, token launches, and governance, so if you buy and hold $HYPER today, you will have a stake in Bitcoin’s future.

Of course, Bitcoin is already a successful monetary base, but with Bitcoin Hyper, it becomes much more than that. Bitcoin is the most secure computer network in the world, and now, with Hyper Layer 2, its full potential to be one of the foremost disruptors of the digital age can be brought to fruition.

Bitcoin Hyper is Bitcoin for the people, the degens, and the culture.

Technology that works is now being applied to open up Bitcoin for builders

There are four main parts to the Bitcoin Hyper tech stack. First, there is the ‘bridge in’ when users deposit Bitcoin to a locking address where the same amount of BTC is minted on the Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2, all as part of a fully secure trustless process.

On Layer 2, users can send BTC instantly, stake, trade, and interact with DeFi and other decentralized products. All of this takes place at lightning-fast speed for near-zero gas fees, and it is powered by Solana.

Settlement of transactions is bundled up using so-called zero-knowledge proof technology, which has been tried and tested over many years.

At regular intervals, Bitcoin Hyper commits the Layer 2 state back to Bitcoin Layer 1. This maintains security, and transactions are securely synced with Bitcoin itself.

Lastly, when you want to use your BTC back on the Bitcoin Layer 1, you use the ‘bridge out’ by requesting a withdrawal. Bitcoin Hyper checks everything is in order, then unlocks your BTC for use on the Bitcoin Layer 1, again all carried out securely and verifiably.

Here’s how to contribute to the Bitcoin Hyper presale

To purchase $HYPER, connect your wallet (Best Wallet is recommended) and pay with ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit card.

Hyper is fully audited by Coinsult, so you can purchase your tokens with confidence.

Using Best Wallet provides the best user experience for $HYPER buyers because of its superior presale token management approach.

Also worth mentioning is Best Wallet’s innovative Upcoming Tokens section of its app, where carefully selected promising assets likely to outperform can be bought before they are listed on crypto exchanges.

The Bitcoin Hyper community is growing fast on Telegram and X, so join today to keep up with all the latest project news.