Bitcoin Hyper Presale Blasts Past $18M – Only 7 Hours Remain at Current Price

The presale of Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has smashed through the $18 million mark, making it one of the strongest presales of 2025.

Billed as Bitcoin’s (BTC) fastest Layer-2 chain, Bitcoin Hyper continues to attract heavy inflows, with more than $1 million raised in just the past week. At this pace, the project could reach $19 million within days.

Investors are backing the project not only for its potential to create a new demand avenue for the top crypto – reinforcing its long-term bullish outlook – but also for the central role its native token, HYPER, will play in powering this new ecosystem.

For new participants, time is running out to secure HYPER at its current presale price of $0.012965, as the entry point moves higher in less than seven hours.

Survey Shows Mainstream Adoption Is Positive for BTC

A CoinGecko survey published on Wednesday revealed that three out of five respondents are optimistic about Bitcoin’s prospects for gaining broader mainstream recognition.

Many of these respondents believe that growing adoption could translate into higher prices over time, supported by clear data points across ETFs, corporate treasuries, and even government holdings.

At the start of Q3, global assets under management (AUM) for Bitcoin ETFs had already surged to $179.5 billion, with U.S.-listed ETFs leading the way at around $120 billion.

On the corporate side, treasuries are expanding rapidly: Strategy now holds 639,835 BTC after its most recent September 22 purchase of 850 BTC at an average price of $117,344. Metaplanet has also emerged as a major player, recently becoming the fifth-largest corporate holder with a $633 million acquisition.

Government ownership is another area of growth. According to Bitbo data, the United States currently holds 198,012 BTC, followed by China with 194,000 BTC and the United Kingdom with 61,245 BTC.

Much of the U.S. government’s holdings stem from confiscated assets, but the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve back in March signals a pathway for continued accumulation in the future.

These developments likely underpin the confidence reflected in CoinGecko’s survey, with adoption trends seen as positive for Bitcoin’s long-term outlook.

Yet all of this reinforces a single narrative: Bitcoin as a store of value. The open question is what happens when BTC demand extends into utility. That possibility – Bitcoin not just as a reserve asset but as programmable capital – is exactly what early backers of Bitcoin Hyper are betting on.

The Utility Demand That Bitcoin Hyper Generates

Bitcoin has already climbed as high as $124,000 largely on its store-of-value characteristics. Leading crypto voices expect it to go even further, with some projecting prices as high as $200,000.

But what happens if BTC is no longer just held as a reserve, and instead begins moving through applications the way Solana (SOL) powers DeFi, gaming, and NFTs? That is exactly the vision behind Bitcoin Hyper – the first Layer-2 to bring the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) into the Bitcoin ecosystem.

At the core of Hyper’s architecture is its Canonical Bridge. To access Hyper, users lock BTC on the base chain, which mints a wrapped version that can flow through dApps at Solana-like speeds and costs. This design allows BTC to operate inside DeFi protocols, gaming apps, meme coin markets, and more – effectively multiplying Bitcoin’s use cases.

Hyper also leverages Rust and the SVM toolset that thousands of builders already know, so onboarding feels familiar and barriers to innovation are lowered.

With an environment that feels accessible and efficient, new applications can roll out far more easily than they ever did on earlier Bitcoin Layer-2s.

The potential impact is enormous. If even 1% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply – around 195,000 BTC worth over $22 billion at today’s prices – were locked into Hyper, it would represent a massive pool of capital that could drive not only BTC higher but also underpin the growth of an entirely new economy.

The Bullish Case for HYPER

It isn’t only Bitcoin Hyper’s potential impact on BTC’s future price that has fueled $18 million in presale commitments. The HYPER token itself is a major draw, with clear roles in gas fees, governance, staking, and powering activity across the ecosystem.

For many investors, HYPER represents both an extension of Bitcoin and a second chance at a missed opportunity on the original orange coin.

Because it underpins the Bitcoin Hyper network – and that network could unlock an entirely new source of demand for BTC – HYPER is increasingly being described as “Bitcoin 2.0.”

Some are also paying attention to bold forecasts. Crypto education platform 99Bitcoins has called HYPER a potential 100x token, while influencers like Borch Crypto have grouped it among their top picks for outsized returns.

Whether or not those predictions come true, one certainty remains: HYPER will carry utility from the start, mirroring the way Bitcoin Hyper itself aims to transform BTC into a more dynamic and programmable asset.

Join the $19 Million Milestone

The $19 million milestone could be reached as soon as next week – or even sooner.

To be part of it and secure HYPER before prices move higher, head to the Bitcoin Hyper website, where tokens can be purchased using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

For the best trading experience, the team recommends Best Wallet, one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the market today. HYPER is already listed in its Upcoming Tokens section, making it easy to buy, track, and claim once live.

Stay connected with the community on Telegram and X for the latest updates.