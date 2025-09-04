Bitcoin Hyper Presale Nears $14M Amid Analyst Call for $190K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) has struggled to break higher over the past week, moving just 0.6% and holding around $111,940 as of writing. Despite this, one popular analyst on X has argued the next target sits far higher at $190,000. A number of catalysts could support such a move, from Bitcoin ETFs now nearly rivaling gold to a new avenue for demand emerging through Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER).

Touted as the Bitcoin blockchain’s fastest Layer-2, Bitcoin Hyper integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to deliver unmatched speed and execution. The result is an ecosystem capable of powering applications once thought impossible on Bitcoin’s base chain and potentially a major driver of utility demand for BTC itself.

Early backers have already contributed nearly $14 million in presale funding. The current round prices HYPER at just $0.012855 per token, but with less than 24 hours before the next scheduled increase, this may be one of the final chances to secure allocation at this level.

Analysts Eye $190K–$200K Bitcoin in the Next 6 to 12 Months

The case for a $190,000 price tag for BTC came from CryptoELITES on X, who sees the $111,000 level as a solid support zone that could set up Bitcoin’s next leg higher.

While CryptoELITES didn’t lay out an exact timeline, the weekly chart suggests a potential path. From $75,000 to the next leg up took roughly five months, and if history rhymes, the projection lines imply Bitcoin could reach $190,000 before the end of the year.

Wall Street research houses echo similar calls. Analysts at Bernstein have a $200,000 target within six to twelve months and expect the current bull cycle to run until 2027.

Ultimately, demand sustains higher prices. Beyond Bitcoin’s traditional investment story, that demand is set to get a hyperboost from an entirely new source: Bitcoin Hyper.

Early investors continue to put hundreds of thousands in capital into the project daily as they anticipate the ecosystem’s role in reshaping how Bitcoin is used.

If Bitcoin Hyper succeeds in powering a massive ecosystem built on utility rather than passive storage, that fresh demand could complement Bitcoin’s store-of-value role and accelerate its rise.

As BTC gets locked into Bitcoin Hyper’s applications and bridge, the circulating supply grows scarcer, making each coin held on the open market increasingly valuable.

The Mechanics That Make Bitcoin Useful at Scale

Bitcoin Hyper’s breakthrough starts with its Canonical Bridge. Users can lock their BTC on that bridge and mint wrapped versions inside the Hyper ecosystem. In effect, it tightens the circulating supply on the base chain while giving that same Bitcoin new life as a utility asset on Layer-2.

Once wrapped, Bitcoin moves at lightning speed through the SVM, unleashing applications the base chain could never support. That means not only faster payments, but also a new wave of DeFi platforms, NFT markets, gaming dApps, and even tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). Plus, with SPL-compatibility baked in, developers can port over Solana dApps with minimal friction, instantly broadening Bitcoin’s ecosystem.

And unlike Ethereum, where multiple L2s already compete for attention, Bitcoin Hyper is carving out the first high-performance L2 environment for Bitcoin, which opens the world’s most trusted blockchain to its own arena for scale.

For users, the flow stays straightforward: deposit Bitcoin, use wrapped BTC across apps, then burn it to unlock native BTC back on Layer-1 whenever they want. Security also never takes a backseat, as finality is anchored directly to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work.

The result is a blockchain that combines Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s speed and scalability, extending Bitcoin’s reach far beyond its limit of being just digital gold.

On August 26, the project announced that the development is advancing step by step, with the first full-scale rollup for Bitcoin now taking shape on the SVM.

So far, funds from the presale are going directly into what matters most, and that’s building the core infrastructure: research into rollup settlement on Bitcoin Layer-1, prototypes validating SVM execution, and early designs for explorer and developer tooling.

The team has also aligned with ecosystem partners, preparing to launch on Bitcoin Hyper once the network goes live.

Next on the roadmap is optimized sequencing anchored to Bitcoin, improved developer workflows for SVM contracts, and the release of RPCs, indexers, and explorers to streamline infrastructure. These milestones will set the stage for early builders to start deploying ahead of mainnet.

For investors, this means every contribution to the presale is fueling visible progress. Bitcoin Hyper demonstrates in real time that combining Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s developer base creates a foundation for real applications and growth, while leaving Bitcoin unchanged.

Last Chance to Buy HYPER Before the Next Price Hike

With the presale now approaching $14 million, Bitcoin Hyper is already well-capitalized to ensure a smooth launch for its Layer-2 network. That level of funding not only secures development but also proves there’s real demand for the project’s native token, HYPER.

HYPER will power gas fees, staking rewards, governance participation, and access to launches within the ecosystem. The strong uptake in presale is an early sign of what demand could look like once the token hits exchanges.

But it also means the clock is ticking. Every presale has a defined cap, and once that target is reached, sales end automatically. With momentum this strong, that point could come sooner than expected.

For now, tokens remain available at presale prices. Head over to the Bitcoin Hyper website and purchases can be made using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

For a seamless experience, Best Wallet, one of the best crypto wallets in the industry, offers direct access, displaying HYPER under Upcoming Tokens so you can buy, track, and claim once live.

Stay connected with the community on Telegram and X for real-time updates, and visit the official Bitcoin Hyper site for full details.