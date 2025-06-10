Bitcoin’s Slow Era Is Over – Bitcoin Hyper Unlocks Speed, dApps, and Meme Coin Madness, ICO Hits $1M in 5 Days

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 9, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Bitcoin ($BTC) has always been the gold standard for decentralization, security, and immutability, but it’s also been painfully slow and limited when it comes to building.

That’s about to change. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has officially passed $1 million in its ICO in just five days, marking the rise of the first true Layer-2 built for Bitcoin, powered by Solana’s Virtual Machine (SVM). It’s not a sidechain. It’s not a compromise. It’s a full-blown execution layer for Bitcoin.

With Bitcoin Hyper, the world’s most secure chain finally gets what it’s been missing: fast, cheap transactions, smart contracts, meme coins, dApps, and DeFi – all running on Bitcoin.

It’s like giving Bitcoin the Flash’s speed suit – without sacrificing its core. Right now, early backers can grab $HYPER for just $0.011825 during the presale. But that price climbs in eight hours as the next funding stage kicks in.

Solana Speed Meets Bitcoin Security – All in One Chain

Bitcoin Hyper is a modular Layer-2 chain powered by Solana’s execution layer – but anchored to Bitcoin’s base layer for security.

This hybrid design brings the best of both worlds: Solana’s blistering speed of over 2,000 transactions per second (tps), compared to Bitcoin’s 7 tps, and Bitcoin’s unmatched decentralization and trust.

With Bitcoin Hyper, users get:

Lightning-fast BTC transfers with near-zero fees

Native support for dApps, DeFi, and meme coins

A seamless experience backed by ZK-proofs, light clients, and the SVM engine

Here’s how it works:

Bridge In: Users deposit BTC into a smart contract. The system verifies the transaction directly from Bitcoin block data. Once confirmed, a wrapped equivalent is minted on Bitcoin Hyper. On Layer-2: BTC can now be used for staking, trading, farming, or transferring – all with Solana-grade performance. Bridge Out: Want your BTC back? Burn the wrapped version, and the system securely releases your original BTC on the Bitcoin mainnet. Secure Settlement: Transactions are bundled, validated with zero-knowledge proofs, and committed back to Bitcoin, keeping everything verifiable and decentralized.

Once live, Bitcoin becomes more than just a store of value or pa ayment layer. It becomes programmable, scalable, and ready for the next generation of Web3.

Owning $HYPER Means Owning a Piece of Bitcoin’s Scalable Future

The $HYPER token isn’t just a gas token or placeholder – it’s the lifeblood of Bitcoin Hyper’s economy. Every transfer, dApp interaction, and smart contract execution runs on it. But beyond powering the network, $HYPER creates a direct line between early investors and the ecosystem’s long-term value.

Just like ETH fuels Ethereum and SOL underpins Solana, $HYPER is designed to capture value as usage scales. The more activity the network sees – from DeFi and meme coins to NFT marketplaces and cross-chain bridges – the more demand $HYPER will face.

And if past Layer‑2s are any indicator, demand can snowball fast. Arbitrum ($ARB) now boasts over 1.13 million active wallets, 1.89 billion transactions, and a TVL of around $13.7 billion – leading L2 market share at about 32%.

Meanwhile, Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer‑2, has surged to nearly $2,5 billion in TVL, more than any other L2 today, with over 1 million daily active addresses and 10+ million daily transactions.

These aren’t random numbers – they’re proof that when true utility, speed, and scale align, networks grow rapidly in both usage and locked capital.

Bitcoin Hyper is structured to follow the same trajectory. And $HYPER can also be rewarding for long-term believers. Staking unlocks yield from network activity, while token-gated access means only holders will be able to fully tap into upcoming DeFi protocols, premium tools, and high-yield products.

Developers aren’t left out either – builders who use $HYPER in their deployed contracts can qualify for grants, ecosystem incentives, and fee rebates, encouraging organic growth from day one.

This isn’t speculation on future adoption – it’s a direct stake in a live, working Layer-2 built on top of the most valuable blockchain in the world. And with a fixed supply, growing demand, and critical utility across every layer of the protocol, $HYPER gives investors a chance to front-run the monetization curve of Bitcoin’s next frontier.

And the Whales Have Entered the Bitcoin Hyper Chat

It’s not just that Bitcoin Hyper hit $1M in under a week. A single whale-level purchase on Tuesday transferred around $55,000 worth of $HYPER in one go.

When you see that level of activity, not just retail but a concentrated buy at this scale, that’s smart money paying attention.

Whales typically have access to deeper due diligence and early insights, so their moves often act as a leading indicator for larger market trends.

That kind of buy doesn’t just pump momentum – it signals conviction behind the scenes. Early entry isn’t merely timing a trend – it’s joining what could be Bitcoin’s next major infrastructure shift, long before it hits prime time.

Smart Money’s Moving In – Don’t Be Left Watching from the Sidelines

The Bitcoin Hyper presale is live, and right now, at $0.011825 per $HYPER, it’s available at nearly 9% below its intended listing price of $0.012975. That means early backers are getting in at a discount before it hits exchanges.

With a total supply of 21 billion tokens – a nod to Bitcoin’s own fixed cap – $HYPER is designed for both utility and long-term scalability across the ecosystem. There are no private sales or insider allocations – every token in the presale is transparently available to the public.

Head to the Bitcoin Hyper presale website. You can buy using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit card.

For the smoothest purchase and post-sale experience, use Best Wallet. $HYPER is already featured in the mobile app’s Upcoming Tokens section, and Best Wallet offers seamless token management and curated early access to other pre-listing gems.

Connect with the Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X.