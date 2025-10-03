Bitcoin Hyper Crosses $20.4M as Presale Accelerates With $1.2M in 3 Days

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

History could be in the making for Bitcoin (BTC) Layer-2s as Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), the fastest in development, has already secured $20.4 million in presale funding.

Fresh off surpassing the $19 million milestone earlier in the week, Bitcoin Hyper quickly attracted another $1.2 million in just three days. Multiple whale purchases have again been key drivers, pushing the project’s funding to its latest total.

With smart money already moving in, this scale of capital shows Bitcoin Hyper is shaping up to deliver what many expect to be the ultimate convergence of Solana-grade efficiency with Bitcoin’s security.

At the current pace, the presale could potentially hit the $21 million mark before the week is over.

Right now, investors still have a chance to join the round at $0.013035 per HYPER, but only for the next 33 hours before the price increases in the next stage.

Uptober Rally Puts Spotlight on Bitcoin Hyper as Next Demand Driver

The time-tested reputation of “Uptober” isn’t letting bulls down, with Bitcoin pushing back to the $120,000 mark – a level not seen since mid-August, when it notched its all-time high at $124,128.

BTC has now logged two straight days in the green and looks set for a third, fueling broader optimism across the market. That same wave of bullishness is spilling into Bitcoin Hyper, where early investors view the project not only as a breakthrough Layer-2 but also as a potential demand driver for BTC itself.

Bitcoin Hyper is building an ecosystem that fuses blockchain’s strongest features: Solana’s transaction speed and cost efficiency paired with Bitcoin’s decentralization and security.

Under the hood, it relies on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to give developers parallelized execution and familiar Rust-based tools – making it possible to build high-performance dApps without sacrificing Bitcoin’s settlement guarantees.

If Bitcoin can already reach $124,000 purely as a store of value, the introduction of Bitcoin Hyper – with BTC flowing into its canonical bridge and wrapped BTC circulating freely within its ecosystem – could unlock a far greater trajectory for the asset.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Smart Money Movements in One Week

The week isn’t even over, and Bitcoin Hyper has already drawn massive capital inflows to its presale, led by aggressive whale accumulation.

On Monday, one whale made three separate purchases totaling 24.6 million HYPER tokens worth $327,000.

By Thursday, others had joined in. Two more whales scooped up a combined 25.65 million HYPER – one accumulating 10.81 million tokens for $140,000, while the other collected 14.84 million tokens for $193,000.

Such moves are often seen as smart money at work – whales or even institutions deploying significant capital into assets they believe have long-term potential.

With access to deeper data, sharper analysis, and larger resources, these players are often ahead of the curve, which is why retail investors frequently view their activity as a valuable signal.

Smart money piling into Bitcoin Hyper shows additional conviction that the project could become a true driver of new Bitcoin demand and a leading force in the Layer-2 landscape.

Is HYPER BTC’s Evolution?

Beyond gaining exposure to Bitcoin’s fastest Layer-2 and the demand it could drive for BTC itself, investors are also looking at HYPER as their chance to get in early on what could feel like redemption for missing Bitcoin’s early days.

BTC remains one of the most remarkable investments in history – from around $0.05 in 2010 to $120,000 today, a gain of nearly 240,000,000% that changed countless fortunes. Yet not everyone had the opportunity to ride that ship, which is why many now look for projects that could replicate even a fraction of that trajectory.

HYPER represents both Bitcoin’s roots and its evolution. Wrapped BTC will act as the medium of exchange within applications, but it is HYPER that powers the system – paying for transactions, staking, and governance.

Without HYPER, the entire Solana-plus-Bitcoin model would stall, making it indispensable to the network’s function and growth.

That’s why many see HYPER as more than just another token. It’s the key to unlocking a new demand avenue for Bitcoin, and one of the most respected crypto outlets, 99Bitcoins, has already projected it as a potential 100x token.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale May Hit $21M Before Monday

The smart money moves already tell the story, and more could flow in over the coming days as the presale heats up, with $20 million expected to be reached before the end of the week.

To be part of Bitcoin’s biggest Layer-2, investors can purchase HYPER directly through the Bitcoin Hyper website using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, or even a credit card.

You can also grow your HYPER holdings right away by staking through the project’s native protocol, currently offering a 59% APY.

Bitcoin Hyper recommends Best Wallet – one of the best crypto wallets in the market – where HYPER is already listed under its lauded new project screening tool Upcoming Tokens, which makes it easy to buy, track, and claim once live.

Join the Bitcoin Hyper community on Telegram and X for the latest scoop about the project.