Bitcoin Hyper Is Bringing Solana Speed to Bitcoin: Here’s What to Know Before the Presale Ends

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 8, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Bitcoin has always been strong when it comes to security, but let’s be honest, it’s never been known for speed or flexibility. That’s finally starting to change. The Bitcoin Hyper presale is now live, and it’s introducing something big: Solana-like speed and smart contracts, right on top of Bitcoin.

For years, people have asked why Bitcoin can’t support modern apps like DeFi platforms, games, or NFTs. The answer was always the same: BTC wasn’t built for that. But with Bitcoin Hyper, all of that might be about to change.

Why Bitcoin Still Needs Help

Bitcoin gave the world its first true decentralized digital money. However, the crypto space has moved fast, and BTC hasn’t kept up in some key areas. The BTC network can only handle around 7 transactions per second.

That means it can get really slow. When traffic goes up, the fees also skyrocket. This makes it pricey for everyday use, like buying coffee or sending small payments.

There’s also the issue of flexibility. Bitcoin wasn’t built for smart contracts or apps. So developers looking to build new things have mostly gone to chains like Ethereum and Solana, which are quicker and more programmable.

Solutions like the Lightning Network try to help with speed, but they don’t solve the bigger issue of smart contracts.

You don't have to be psychic to know that $HYPER is the greatest thing to happen to $BTC. ⚡️



What are you waiting for? 🔥https://t.co/yzXqAckjDw pic.twitter.com/5r3U7VUCwy — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) May 29, 2025

Solana Speed, Now on Bitcoin

Bitcoin Hyper offers something brand new for Bitcoin: it integrates the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This is the technology that makes Solana so fast. With SVM, apps can run with low fees and almost no delays.

Now imagine that kind of speed available on Bitcoin. That’s what Bitcoin Hyper makes possible. Developers will be able to build apps, just like they do on Solana, but with the added benefit of Bitcoin’s reputation and security. The project brings full smart contract capabilities to Bitcoin.

Everything on Bitcoin Hyper runs using the $HYPER token. It’s the fuel for the entire network. You’ll use it to pay transaction fees, access dApps, earn staking rewards, and take part in community votes.

How Bitcoin Hyper Works

Picture it like this: BTC is the armored truck, keeping everything safe. Bitcoin Hyper is the Formula 1 engine running next to it, handling all the fast stuff. The idea is simple.

Bitcoin Hyper runs on Layer 2, where smart contracts and fast transactions take place. But when it’s time to finalize and secure everything, it settles those transactions back on the Bitcoin blockchain (Layer 1).

To make all this possible, Bitcoin Hyper uses something called the Canonical Bridge. This is a trustless, decentralized system that lets you move your BTC from Layer 1 to Layer 2 and back.

When you send BTC to the bridge, you get a wrapped version of Bitcoin Hyper that you can use in the ecosystem. You can always swap it back to regular BTC when you’re done. The bridge is non-custodial, which means no one’s holding your funds because you stay in control the whole time.

Real Use Cases: What Can Actually Run on Bitcoin Hyper?

With Bitcoin Hyper, developers can create apps for DeFi, NFTs, games, and fast peer-to-peer payments. There’s a full set of tools available, including SDKs and APIs, to make it easy to build.

Apps can be launched fast, and users can interact with them on both mobile and desktop dashboards. Wallets connect easily, and the whole thing is designed to feel smooth, not clunky.

So, whether you’re a developer looking to build or just someone who wants to explore what’s next for Bitcoin, this Layer 2 makes it simple.

How to Join the Presale

If you’ve been waiting for Bitcoin to join the next generation of Web3, this could be your moment. The presale is already moving fast, and early rewards won’t last. This might be the best time to get involved before the rest of the market catches on.

Here’s how to join the presale: