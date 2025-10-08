BTC $122,734.58 1.06%
Cryptonews Press Releases

Bitcoin Boom: Crypto Mining and Treasury Stocks Rise Together, MSP Miner Cloud Mining Offers New Opportunities

Bitcoin Mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
MSP Miner

According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin prices soared to a record high of $126,080 on Monday, driving up the share prices of Bitcoin miners and several crypto finance companies, with most companies closing the day with double-digit gains.

As cryptocurrencies become increasingly intertwined with the traditional financial system, crypto-related companies have also benefited from a broader market rebound. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index, which is heavily weighted towards tech stocks, rose 0.36% on Tuesday, further reflecting the recovery in investor confidence.

This rally was primarily driven by accelerated institutional capital inflows and a weakening US dollar. As US President Donald Trump repeatedly adjusted his tariff policy, some traders began shifting funds to non-US dollar assets, benefiting cryptocurrencies.

Against this backdrop, investors are increasingly focused on how to maintain stable returns amid price fluctuations. MSP Miner, registered in the UK, has launched BTC cloud mining contracts. Users don’t need to sell their Bitcoin holdings; simply deposit existing BTC into the platform and activate the contract to earn passive income. This model offers investors a new way to invest in cryptocurrencies that combines flexibility and profitability.

About MSP Miner

Registered in the UK in 2018, MSP Miner has established hundreds of clean energy mining farms worldwide and accepts payments in a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, XRP, DOGE, ETH, and SOL. Transparent returns and secure financial guarantees make it easy for users to participate in mining and earn a stable passive income.

Key advantages of MSP Miner include:

  1. Security and Stability: The platform is powered by McAfee® and Cloudflare® technologies and uses offline cold wallets for asset storage. A multi-layered security system provides professional-grade protection for user accounts.
  2. Energy Efficiency: MSP Miner is 100% solar-powered (solar, wind, and hydropower). This reduces CO2 emissions and eliminates the energy consumption of traditional mining, ensuring a stable and reliable mining environment.
  3. Compliance and Transparency: The security and transparency of mining and energy information ensure reliable and stable data and services.
  4. Smart Hosting Service: Users don’t have to worry about equipment operation or technical issues. The platform’s professional team will fully manage mining farm management, system maintenance, and profit distribution, allowing you to easily enjoy a true “passive income” model.
  5. Payment Methods: Supports cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrencies within cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, and USDT.
  6. Affiliate Program: Invite friends to earn 3% + 2% lifetime referral commissions, with a maximum bonus of $50,000.

How To Start Earning Passive Income?

  1. Register

Fill in the required information to create an account on the platform. Upon registration, you will receive a $15 bonus.

  1. Choose Your Plan

Select a mining contract that suits your budget and contract length.

  1. After Purchasing a Contract

The system automatically contributes computing power to the mining pool, and profits are automatically credited to your account within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is automatically returned.

Click here to learn more about MSP Miner’s mining contract options.

Conclusion

With US President Donald Trump’s repeated tariff adjustments, some traders are shifting funds from US dollar assets to non-US dollar investments like cryptocurrencies. UK-registered MSP Miner is embracing this trend, providing users with a secure, transparent, and efficient cryptocurrency investment channel powered by renewable energy. With the continued expansion of the market and the influx of institutional capital, MSP Miner is becoming a leading platform for investors seeking stable returns and long-term growth.

Ready to start mining? Sign up for MSP Miner now. Experience this popular platform and begin your journey.

Website: https://mspminer.com/

Email: [email protected]

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

