Bitcoin Breaks $125K Record as Fastest Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper Explodes to Nearly $22M – More Massive Whale Buys

After setting its previous all-time high in mid-August, Bitcoin (BTC) has now broken that record again, climbing to $125,506 as “Uptober” kicks off. It’s showing no signs of slowing down as it enters what has historically been its strongest quarter.

At the same time, its fastest Layer-2, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), is attracting accelerating inflows, with more massive whale purchases.

After raising $20.4 million on Friday, the project drew another $1.2 million and is now within striking distance of $22 million in presale funding.

The timing couldn’t align better. As Bitcoin enters price discovery, Bitcoin Hyper is constructing the technical foundation for BTC’s next phase, and that’s one defined not by speculation, but by utility-driven demand.

Both assets have rallied over the weekend and into Monday, with the current presale round for Bitcoin Hyper closing in less than 31 hours before the price of HYPER rises from $0.013065 per token.

Bitcoin Defies Market Headwinds as Investors Bet on More Rate Cuts

Since the start of October, BTC has gained 8.62%, logging green candles every single day this month.

Its climb past $125,000 came even as the U.S. government entered its second week of shutdown – a scenario that would normally dampen risk appetite.

However, instead of retreating, both equities and crypto pushed higher as investors interpreted the gridlock as another signal that the Federal Reserve may be forced to cut rates further in the coming months.

BTC’s rally was further reinforced by steady inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, which saw $3.24 billion net inflows last week, according to recent reports. Combined with uncertainty over fiscal policy, delayed economic data, and ongoing political deadlock, traders are once again turning to Bitcoin as a hedge against monetary instability – much like gold.

That outlook lines up with projections from several major banks and research firms. As shared by crypto commentator Beejorn.crypto, seven out of eight institutions expect Bitcoin (BTC) to climb beyond $125,000 before year-end, with the most bullish forecast coming from investment bank Maxim, which targets $210,000.

The only outlier, Barclays, expects a mild retrace to $116,000, while the average price target sits around $156,000.

And while those projections may prove accurate – especially with October, November, and December historically being Bitcoin’s strongest stretch – they all point to the same story: BTC’s current price journey only reflects its store-of-value strength.

Bitcoin Hyper is here to introduce a new demand layer where BTC’s value isn’t just stored, but actively used within applications built on its fastest Layer-2 ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Upcoming Launch Could Redefine BTC’s Utility

Bitcoin Hyper’s launch will open an entirely new environment for developers – one where applications can run with Solana-level performance while still settling securely on Bitcoin.

This combination of speed and security could finally unlock Bitcoin’s potential beyond storage and speculation. Developers can now build DeFi platforms, gaming protocols, and real-world asset (RWA) applications that operate at scale – the same sectors currently driving over $33.4 billion in RWA value and a DeFi market projected by Statista to already reach $14 billion this year.

Bitcoin Hyper’s integration of the Solana Virtual Machine makes this transition practical. Builders can use familiar Rust-based tools and proven frameworks to deploy high-speed apps without the friction that slowed earlier Bitcoin Layer-2 attempts. By keeping the setup process simple and developer-friendly, Bitcoin Hyper is positioned to attract rapid growth in on-chain projects.

Within this ecosystem, BTC takes on a more dynamic role. When users lock their Bitcoin into Hyper’s canonical bridge, they receive a wrapped version that circulates as the transaction currency inside the network – powering every app and service.

Even if only a fraction of Bitcoin’s total supply ends up in this environment, that would still represent billions in locked value. Over time, that kind of sustained liquidity could create an entirely new layer of demand for BTC – not from speculation, but from real, on-chain use.

Why Smart Money Keeps Flowing into Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper continues to attract significant capital inflows as early investors recognize its potential to unlock a powerful new source of demand for Bitcoin itself.

When the presale crossed the $20 million mark on October 3, several large purchases helped fuel the surge. On October 2, two whales combined for 25.65 million HYPER, with one accumulating 10.81 million tokens for $140,000 and another collecting 14.84 million tokens for $193,000.

Just a few days earlier, on September 29, a single whale executed three consecutive buys totaling 24.6 million HYPER worth $327,000. And most recently, over the weekend, a new wallet added to the frenzy with two large purchases worth more than $560,000 combined – 13.6 million HYPER for $182,000 and 28.6 million HYPER for $382,000.

Such concentrated buying suggests that major players are racing to secure positions before the presale phases out. Typically, whales of this size – whether individuals or institutional buyers – have access to deeper research and intelligence about emerging crypto infrastructure projects.

Their moves often serve as early signals that retail investors use to align ahead of the broader market wave.

While their exact motivations aren’t public, the pattern points to one thing: the presale could be nearing its close, and smart money is increasingly viewing early entry as the key to maximizing potential gains from the project.

