Bitcoin (BTC) has finally reclaimed the $116,000 level after spending two weeks trading below it. At the same time, its fastest Layer-2 network in development, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), has reached a new milestone, pushing its total presale funding to $25 million.

The latest achievement comes alongside new developer updates focused on building the core infrastructure that will power Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer-2 network. The goal is to make the ecosystem developer-friendly, reliable, and highly scalable, i.e., the foundations necessary for long-term growth.

Such infrastructure is essential to ensuring the ecosystem thrives through active development, potentially benefiting not only early HYPER holders but also influencing Bitcoin’s broader demand dynamics as market narratives evolve toward utility-driven growth.

Bitcoin Bounces Back on Renewed Market Optimism and Looming Fed Rate Cut

Since reaching its all-time high of $126,000 earlier this month, Bitcoin drifted lower, even dipping to $104,000 at its recent bottom. On Monday, however, BTC managed to rebound, revisiting the $116,000 level for the first time since October 13.

Source: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/bitcoin

Monday’s 3.6% rise in BTC coincided with a rebound in equities, as investor sentiment brightened following reports that U.S. and Chinese officials had reached an outline for a new trade framework.

The proposal, which Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are expected to review later this week in South Korea, eased some of the tension that had weighed on risk assets in recent weeks. It’s worth noting that renewed tariff threats were one of the catalysts that previously cut short Bitcoin’s bullish run at its peak.

A meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping is set to be one of the key diplomatic events of the year, with the US-China economic relationship at stake https://t.co/RQOqkRiAOQ — Bloomberg (@business) October 27, 2025

Markets are also pricing in a 25 basis-point rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on October 29, which would bring the federal funds rate down to the 3.75%–4.00% range. According to Polymarket, traders are assigning a 98% probability to the rate cut, meaning a $100 bet on “no change” would return $7,692 if correct.

Source: https://polymarket.com/event/fed-decision-in-october/fed-decreases-interest-rates-by-25-bps-after-october-2025-meeting?tid=1761558499829

All these developments feed into Bitcoin’s broader narrative heading into what’s historically its strongest period. While “Uptober” has delivered only a 1.29% gain so far, November has historically averaged 46% upside, suggesting more optimism in the month ahead.

Still, no catalyst could be more significant for Bitcoin’s long-term demand profile than what Bitcoin Hyper is building: a new Layer-2 ecosystem designed to bring utility and scalability to BTC itself.

Last week, Bitcoin Hyper shared a major developer update that sets the stage for a faster and more reliable Layer-2 network. The update introduces a set of lightweight, modular tools, such as RPC endpoints, node software, and network monitoring systems – designed to make development easier and more efficient.

$HYPER Update 🚨



Infrastructure Services: Bitcoin Hyper is building lightweight, modular RPCs, node software, and monitoring tools—mirroring Solana infra but anchored to Bitcoin. Reliable, decentralized services form the backbone that turns theory into a usable, scalable… pic.twitter.com/AI7vLD0s7N — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) October 24, 2025

These tools draw inspiration from what Solana developers already use but are customized for Bitcoin Hyper’s architecture, allowing projects to connect or migrate with minimal adjustments.

By staying compatible with Rust-based SDKs, APIs, and CLIs, Bitcoin Hyper removes the need for new coding frameworks. This lets developers create and launch applications quickly while still benefiting from Bitcoin’s security and settlement strength.

Every part of the network is designed with decentralization, reliability, and transparency in mind. The services work independently and seamlessly, keeping the network online and secure as Bitcoin Hyper connects back to the Bitcoin base layer.

This update demonstrates how Bitcoin Hyper is steadily advancing toward its mission of creating an open, high-performance network where developers can build at Solana speeds with the trusted foundation of Bitcoin’s security.

BTC as Sound Money, HYPER as Fuel

With the core infrastructure now taking shape, Bitcoin Hyper is laying the foundation for Bitcoin to move and function across its own ecosystem. At the center of this design is the canonical bridge, a system that locks BTC on the base chain and creates a wrapped version inside the Hyper network. This wrapped BTC keeps the same value as the original but can move faster and be used across applications that run at Solana-level speed.

Through this setup, Bitcoin becomes more than a store of value, but a medium of exchange for a new generation of apps built on Hyper. These include DeFi platforms, gaming projects, and real-world asset systems, all powered by Bitcoin’s security and Solana’s performance.

The HYPER token keeps this ecosystem running. It’s used to pay gas fees, manage governance, and enable staking, providing holders with a way to participate in the network and earn rewards. Together, BTC and HYPER form a simple but powerful structure: BTC as digital sound money, and HYPER as the fuel that makes it usable.

Every transaction within the network still connects back to Bitcoin’s base layer, keeping everything transparent and secure while expanding Bitcoin’s utility into a broader, faster economy.

