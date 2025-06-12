Bitcoin Breaks Through $110,000, APT Miner Launches Limited-Time Rewards to Ignite Global Cloud Mining Craze

Last updated: June 12, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

As Bitcoin once again breaks through the $110,000 mark, APT Miner announced a new incentive plan in response to the growing interest of global users in convenient mining methods. In order to attract more users to participate, the platform now launches a limited-time registration reward – new users will receive $15 in computing power upon registration, and enjoy cloud mining benefits immediately.

In this era where everyone wants to grab the “Bitcoin bonus”, APT Miner provides a new way to make money without mining machines or hands-on work. Data shows that some users have achieved a profit of up to $55,000 in one day through platform contracts. Sound incredible? Let’s take a look at how it is done.

The World’s Largest Bitcoin Computing System: How Does It Generate Profits?

APT Miner has attracted more than 9 million users from around the world , with a total investment of nearly $ 60 billion. These funds are used by the platform to deploy Bitcoin-specific computing equipment and mining technology, building one of the world’s largest Bitcoin computing networks. Currently, APT Miner contributes about 6.5 % of the world’s Bitcoin computing power and continues to expand.

According to the efficiency of blockchain production, the entire network produces about 6.5 bitcoins every 10 minutes. Based on the current computing power of APT Miner, the platform can mine 0.2275 BTC every 10 minutes, which is equivalent to $22,750 based on the Bitcoin price of $100,000. Running 24 hours a day, the daily income can reach more than $3.27 million – this is the underlying logic of APT Miner’s continued high returns.

APT Miner’s Triple Income Mechanism

APT Miner has designed a triple profit path for users, so that the profit growth is not limited to mining itself:

Registration bonus : Register an account and get $15 of computing power. Newcomers can start earning right away.

: Register an account and get $15 of computing power. Newcomers can start earning right away. Daily income : After purchasing the computing power contract, the daily income will be automatically credited to your account. The current contract daily yield can be up to 4%.

: After purchasing the computing power contract, the daily income will be automatically credited to your account. The current contract daily yield can be up to 4%. Invitation reward: Invite friends to join and you can get a reward of 3% of their investment amount. If your friends invite friends, you can also get a 1.5% rebate, forming a long-term and continuous income channel.

Suppose you invest $100,000 to buy a BTC [super computing power contract] with a period of 45 days and a daily yield of 1.80 %. You can get $ 1,800 in income every day, and the total income after 45 days is:

$100,000 + ($ 1800 × 45 ) = $ 181,000 → Net profit of $ 81,000 in 45 days !

If you invite a friend to join APT Miner at the same time, for example, he also invests $100,000, you can immediately get a $3,000 bonus. If the friend he invites invests again, you can also get a $2,000 rebate, further amplifying your income.

How to Get Started?

Just 4 simple steps to start your mining journey:

Sign up for an account and get a $15 sign-up bonus

Choose the appropriate computing power contract

Pay the contract amount

Wait for the income to arrive every day

APT Miner is open to the world. Whether you are a novice investor or a veteran crypto player, this platform can provide you with a stable, transparent and efficient way to earn income.

Join now and make every fluctuation in Bitcoin price an opportunity for your assets to grow.