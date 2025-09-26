Best Crypto to Buy Now 26 September – XRP, Plasma, Solana

Uptober is nearly here – crypto price prediction points to XRP, Plasma, and Solana as the month’s best picks for big gains.

Content Writer Harvey Hunter Content Writer Harvey Hunter About Author Harvey Hunter is a Content Writer at Cryptonews.com. With a background in Computer Science, IT, and Mathematics, he seamlessly transitioned from tech geek to crypto journalist. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 26, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Stacking catalysts for demand are shaping up for a strong Q4, fuelling conversation around the best crypto to buy before it starts.

Under the new SEC generic listing standards to fast-track crypto ETP approval, previously sidelined altcoins now qualify for their spot ETFs, opening the door to mainstream demand.

The U.S. macro backdrop adds fuel. With inflation nearing the Fed’s 2% target, hopes for further rate cuts are rising, stimulating appetite for risk assets like crypto.

Regulation is also moving forward. With the U.S. Clarity Act expected to pass the Senate this month, sidelined institutional capital waiting on regulatory clarity could soon enter the market.

The stacking of catalysts of greater exposure across U.S. investment markets, regulation, and increasing risk appetite has investors eyeing Solana, Pulse, and XRP as top picks.

XRP ($XRP): The Crypto Institutions are Eying

XRP has positioned itself firmly in the TradFi narrative, deepening its foothold in U.S. TradFi markets with recent inclusion in Hashdex’s Crypto Index ETF under the new SEC standards.

A testament to potential spot XRP ETF approvals in the coming weeks, as multiple issuers approach their final decision deadlines in October.

It has attracted institutional interest as a low-cost, efficient solution for global money transfers, positioning it as the next generation of legacy systems like SWIFT.

With expanded ETF offerings expected this month, new touch points for this TradFi interest could translate directly into demand, fueling XRP’s next breakout.

XRP Price Prediction for Q4. Source: TradingView.

Technicals support the case. XRP has been consolidating for months in a bull flag pattern, while a triple bottom, a powerful reversal structure, now underpins its setup.

Momentum indicators also suggest the groundwork for a bounce: the RSI is stabilizing just above oversold territory at 30, and the MACD histogram is flattening, hinting at the early stages of an uptrend.

With this setup, an “Uptober” push could realise $5 for a potential 85% gain. But with continued macro easing and TradFi demand, this could push to $10 for a 270% gain before year-end.

Plasma ($XPL): Emerging Stablecoin Infrastructure

Plasma may be excluded from TradFi narratives for now, lacking asset manager support and ineligible under the SEC’s ETP standards, but regulatory tailwinds are building momentum.

As the utility token behind the first layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for stablecoins, Plasma is positioned as a beneficiary of the Genius Act stablecoin bill passed earlier this year.

It positions itself as the Web3 answer to traditional banking, with neobank Plasma One. It has already caught exchange’s attention with Binance and OKX listings.

Regulatory clarity adds another layer of fuel. With the CLARITY Act near, Plasma’s ambition to establish itself as the backbone of a new global financial system is finding firmer ground.

Plasma price prediction for Q4. Source: TradingView.

Despite a limited trading history, technicals already show a strong structure with a descending channel pattern.

The RSI suggests the token is nearing exhaustion, approaching the oversold threshold at 70 that often marks local highs. A cooling period looks like the next move.

If the channel holds, a breakout push could enter new price discovery with a 35% move to $1.68. From there, regulatory clarity and macro easing could fuel a 2x gain to $2.50.

Solana ($SOL): The Crypto Wall Street Is Eying

Solana also stands to see spot ETF approvals in the coming weeks, qualifying under the SEC standards as multiple issuers approach their final decision deadlines in October.

2025 has seen Solana become the go-to for tokenized equity with xStocks. The platform has a majority market share, positioning Solana as the bridge between Web3 and Wall Street.

Institutions are also going all-in on Solana treasuries. Publicly traded companies position themselves as vehicles for TradFi investors to gain SOL exposure while spot ETFs await approval.

The move underscores a broader corporate shift, with non-financial firms increasingly adding crypto to their public treasuries, positioning SOL for deeper adoption as digital assets enter mainstream balance sheets.

Solana price prediction for Q4. Source: TradingView.

Solana has spent almost 6 months navigating a rising wedge pattern, and fresh TradFi attention could spur a breakout as it nears its apex.

Momentum indicators point to a launchpad from its current support retest. The RSI is stabilizing just above oversold territory at 30, and the MACD histogram is flattening, a sign buyers are stepping back in.

With this setup, an “Uptober” could see the altcoin enter new price discovery in “uptober” alongside ETF approval, targeting $400 for a 100% gain.

But with continued inclusion in corporate treasuries alongside macro easing and ETF integration, $1000 could be realised before year-end—a 410% gain.

Bitcoin Hyper ($Hyper): Bitcoin Could Outperform All These Layer-1s

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is upgrading what Bitcoin can do – by making it faster, cheaper, and more useful than ever before.

It combines Bitcoin’s rock-solid security with the lightning-fast speed of Solana, creating a new Layer-2 network where apps, games, NFTs, and DeFi can finally run smoothly on Bitcoin.

This means Bitcoin is no longer just digital gold – it’s becoming a powerful platform for the next generation of crypto innovation.

Bitcoin Hyper ($Hyper) presale website.

For years, limited programmability, high fees, and slow transactions capped Bitcoin’s growth. $HYPER breaks those barriers—just as the bull market takes shape.

Some analysts now expect Bitcoin to reach $250,000 this cycle, and with $HYPER positioned at the center of Bitcoin’s ecosystem expansion, it could capture that momentum.

The presale is already catching fire, raising more than $18 million. With an entry at this early stage, even a fraction of Bitcoin’s trading volume could deliver exponential upside.

You can buy Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) now on the official website before exchange listings amplify demand.

The next presale price increase is just hours away.