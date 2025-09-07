BTC $111,161.40 0.25%
ETH $4,302.09 0.26%
SOL $203.89 0.78%
PEPE $0.0000098 2.23%
SHIB $0.000012 1.23%
DOGE $0.21 2.12%
XRP $2.83 0.81%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Press Releases

As the XRP and ETH Ecosystems Expand, The Quid Miner App Provides a Robust Mining Solution

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Quid Miner

Recently, the crypto market has once again focused on two major assets: XRP and ETH. XRP is continuously advancing collaboration in cross-border payments and clearing, while ETH continues to attract capital inflows thanks to Layer 2 expansion and the anticipated listing of ETFs. The expansion of these two ecosystems has brought unprecedented opportunities to investors, but it has also been accompanied by significant price volatility. Against this backdrop, more and more cryptocurrency holders are seeking stable returns that are independent of market fluctuations. Quid Miner cloud mining, particularly its mobile app-based mining model, is emerging as a new answer.

For holders of XRP and ETH, market uncertainty remains the biggest challenge. Even with a thriving ecosystem, prices are often constrained by macroeconomic policies, liquidity, and market expectations. Unlike speculative trading, cloud mining, through remote computing power hosting, allows investors to continuously participate in network value creation without having to purchase mining equipment. Whether you’re a user of XRP through payment applications or an investor interested in the ETH smart contract ecosystem, cloud mining can help convert long-term holdings into daily cash flow.

In the Quid Miner app, the mining process is simplified into a few intuitive steps:

  • One-click registration – only an email address is required to open an account, and new users automatically receive a $15 welcome bonus;
  • Flexible contract selection – providing short-term and long-term computing power plans, users can freely configure according to their budget;
  • Mobile management – all computing power, contract progress, and revenue can be tracked in real time within the app;
  • Smart mining – the system runs automatically in the background, and users do not need any technical operations;
  • Reminder of income arrival – after daily settlement, the app will push income notifications, which can be viewed and withdrawn at any time.

The core of this model is to control the mining progress anytime and anywhere, allowing investors to convert the value of their XRP and ETH holdings into stable income with just a mobile phone.

Quid Miner’s Differentiation

Compared to traditional cloud mining platforms, Quid Miner’s mobile app is more competitive in terms of security and compliance:

  • Green energy: The data center uses 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality.
  • Fund and data security: McAfee® and Cloudflare® dual protection, combined with an offline cold wallet system.
  • Compliance and transparency: Since its establishment in London, UK in 2018, Quid Miner has always adhered to compliance operations and currently has more than 9 million registered users.
  • Alliance reward mechanism: Invite friends to get a 4.5% referral reward, up to a maximum of $50,000 in total.

In Conclusion

As XRP continues to expand its application in payment networks, and ETH continues to grow in the fields of smart contracts and DeFi, market opportunities and volatility often coexist. For investors, relying on price speculation is not enough to ensure long-term financial security. The Quid Miner application provides a robust alternative: through cloud mining, the digital assets held are converted into a daily cash flow, and with the help of convenient mobile operations, the management of income is easier and more transparent. In the future, with the further expansion of the XRP and ETH ecosystems, cloud mining may become an indispensable part of investors’ asset portfolios, truly promoting the transformation of digital assets to long-term value investment.

Quid Miner official website: https://quidmining.com/

Click to download the Quid Miner APP

Official email: [email protected]

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Institutional Demand and Whale Accumulation Signal a Bullish Reversal
2025-09-06 12:54:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Cardano
ADA
$0.8303
0.82 %
Cardano

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,030,629,192,438
1.79
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump
2025-09-06 12:30:27
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Institutional Demand and Whale Accumulation Signal a Bullish Reversal
2025-09-06 12:54:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Everyone’s Given Up on ADA – Which Is Exactly Why It Might Be About to Explode
2025-09-05 21:48:31
,
by Anas Hassan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-05 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
14 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-05 10:11:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-05 10:13:35
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Midnight’s NIGHT Token Airdrop Starts Now – Are You Eligible for the Biggest Free Crypto of 2025?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-02 21:06:21
Altcoin News
Cardano Internal Audit Reveals No Misconduct, Confirms 99.7% Voucher ADA Redeemed
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-09-04 07:58:03
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors