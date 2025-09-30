Arc Miner Launches New Mining App: Ushering in a New Era of Mobile Cryptocurrency

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 30, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Arc Miner, the internationally renowned cloud mining platform, has announced the launch of a fully upgraded mobile mining app, bringing a smarter and more secure mining management experience to users worldwide. The new version of the app supports iOS and Android. Users can easily start mining on their mobile phones and monitor daily profits in real time with just a few steps.

Compliant, Secure, and Green

Arc Miner is registered in the UK and engages in fund management activities – appropriately licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Authority – in compliance with local laws and regulations. Arc Miner has always placed user fund security and transparency first. This upgraded application also maintains high standards:

SSL encryption + cold wallet storage provides bank-level asset security.

All data centers are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving true carbon neutrality and aligning with global green finance trends.

Over 7 million registered users worldwide, spread across over 100 countries and regions.

Creating a ‘Zero-Barrier’ Mining Experience

In the past, users who wanted to participate in Bitcoin or Ethereum mining needed expensive mining machines, stable electricity, and professional technical support. Now, no hardware is required. Start mining immediately from your phone or computer and enjoy comprehensive professional support.

Sign up and receive $15 in free computing power, allowing new users to experience the real mining process without any investment.

Flexible contracts support a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BNB, USDC, USDT, etc.

Automatic profit settlement 24 hours a day, and automatic return of principal upon contract maturity.

Intelligent Management and Instant Customer Service

The new mobile app integrates a hashrate reward calculation tool and smart contract matching functionality, allowing users to customize their mining plans based on their capital scale and profit goals. At the same time, the application also provides 24/7 online customer service support, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes, ensuring that every user’s question can be efficiently answered and properly handled.

Partner and Promotion Program

Referral Rewards: Earn a permanent 3% + 2% commission for every friend you invite to purchase a contract.

High Bonus Pool: Active users can receive up to $100,000 in referral rewards.

Daily Sign-in Bonus: Users can earn $0.6 simply by opening the app and signing in.

How to Start Earning?

Sign up

Simply fill in the required information to create an account on the platform. After registration, you can select the best plan for you.

Choose your plan

Select one of the ready-made contracts drafted by platform professionals, or use our calculator to select the contract that’s right for you.

After purchasing a contract

The system automatically provides computing power to the mining pool, and earnings are automatically credited to your account within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is automatically returned.

Find Arc Miner mining contract options here.

Summary

Arc Miner stated that the launch of its new app is a significant step in the company’s efforts to promote the widespread adoption of digital assets and financial inclusion. By lowering technical barriers, strengthening compliance transparency, and providing intelligent mining services, the platform aims to help more ordinary investors share in the benefits of blockchain development.

Download the official Arc Miner app now to truly activate your cryptocurrency and achieve stable wealth growth.

Official Website: https://arcminer.com/

Email: [email protected]