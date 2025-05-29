BTC $106,118.47 -1.60%
APT Miner Launches Mobile App for Free Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin Mining

apt miner
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
UK-based cloud mining service APT Miner has launched a new mobile application designed to simplify cryptocurrency mining for a broader audience.

The platform, which supports popular digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE), now offers users the ability to monitor their mining activities and earnings on the go.

Whether commuting, at work, or on a coffee break, users can access their APT Miner dashboard from their smartphones, allowing them to stay connected with their mining operations in real-time.

Making Crypto Mining More Accessible

APT Miner’s mobile app was developed to lower the barrier to entry for crypto mining. According to the company, the goal is to make mining accessible to users without requiring technical knowledge or expensive hardware setups.

Key Features of the APT Miner App

  • Mobile Convenience: A streamlined interface lets users track mining contracts, check daily returns, and manage their assets from anywhere.
  • Enhanced Security: Security integrations from McAfee® and Cloudflare® help safeguard user data and funds.
  • New User Bonuses: Upon registering through the app, users receive a $15 bonus and a daily login incentive of $0.60.
  • Flexible Contracts: From short-term $15 contracts to longer-term options, users can choose plans that fit their budget.
  • Always On: The app promises 24/7 uptime and continuous support.

How to Get Started with APT Miner

  1. Create an Account: Visit aptminer.com and sign up using an email address to access your dashboard.
  2. Select a Contract: Pick a mining contract based on your preferred investment level. APT Miner offers a range of plans with different terms and estimated earnings.
  3. Begin Mining: Once a plan is selected and funded, mining begins automatically. Users can monitor earnings via the app or desktop platform.

Example Contracts and Earnings

Cryptocurrency & Miner ModelInvestment AmountEstimated Net Profit
BTC (Canaan Avalon A1466)$100$108
DOGE (Goldshell Mini DOGE Pro)$500$538
BTC (Antminer S19 XP)$2,500$2,937
DOGE (Goldshell LT6)$7,800$10,770
BTC (Antminer T21)$17,000$26,044
BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)$50,000$84,000

Note: The estimated profits are presented by APT Miner and should be independently evaluated for risk and feasibility.

About APT Miner

Founded in 2018 and registered in the UK, APT Miner operates from Warrington and claims to have more than 9 million users across 180+ countries. The platform markets itself as a provider of cost-effective and scalable crypto mining solutions, utilizing high-performance mining hardware and cloud-based systems.

For more information, visit the official website or download the APT Miner app.

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

