Analysts Debate Which Cryptocurrency to Invest In Before the Next BTC Halving and Eye MUTM’s $0.035 for Key Reasons

Every four years, Bitcoin (BTC)’s halving reshapes the crypto market. Each event reduces block rewards, limiting new supply, and history has shown that such shifts often trigger large rallies across the entire digital asset space. With the next halving approaching, analysts are once again debating which altcoin could mirror past breakout runs. As crypto charts show a mixture of consolidation and sporadic pumps, the question of why crypto is down in some sectors while others prepare to surge has never been more relevant. Among the names surfacing in this conversation, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing growing attention thanks to its presale momentum and unique design.

A Presale Building Momentum Before the Supply Shock

Presale dynamics matter because halvings tend to ignite altcoin rallies from the ground up. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6 of its presale, with over $15.6 million already raised and more than 16,200 holders onboard. This stage is already 38% sold out, and the arrival of Phase 7 will lift the price by 15% to $0.040. For investors watching capital rotate into crypto ETF products and mainstream headlines, this represents one of the last discounted opportunities to enter before a market-wide supply crunch begins.

An example illustrates the excitement: a user who exchanged ETH during Phase 1 for MUTM has already seen paper gains multiply by the time Phase 6 arrived. Such stories are driving FOMO across communities, where traders recognize the difference between stagnant portfolios and tokens gathering traction ahead of a major market event. Unlike ADA or XRP, which are often criticized for flat returns, MUTM is pairing narrative with measurable progress.

Mutuum’s appeal also lies in its lending and borrowing design. In the Peer-to-Contract system, users will pool assets like USDT, ETH, or BTC into audited smart contracts, with interest rates dynamically adjusting to usage. A lender depositing BTC will receive mtBTC, representing their share of the pool plus accrued yield. Borrowers will be able to post assets as collateral to access liquidity without selling, such as locking $1,000 worth of SOL to borrow up to 75% of that value while keeping exposure to SOL’s future appreciation.

For assets with higher volatility, like DOGE or PEPE, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will feature a Peer-to-Peer framework where lenders and borrowers negotiate directly. This separation shields core pools from risk while still offering opportunities for higher returns on speculative assets. It is this dual-lane approach that is turning heads, especially among those looking to diversify strategies ahead of Bitcoin’s next supply shock.

Risk Management, Security, and Roadmap Catalysts

Presale hype is only as strong as the foundation supporting it. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is integrating disciplined risk controls that will safeguard its ecosystem from the volatility that defines crypto markets. Loan-to-Value ratios will vary by asset type: stablecoins and ETH will support up to 75% LTV with liquidation thresholds of 80%, while riskier tokens will be capped near 40% LTV and liquidated around 65%. Reserve factors will further secure liquidity pools, ranging from 10% for low-risk assets to as high as 38% for volatile ones. This ensures the system can absorb shocks while rewarding those who participate.

For added confidence, Mutuum has already undergone a CertiK audit, scoring 90 on token scan and 78 on Skynet. Security is further reinforced by a $50,000 bug bounty program that incentivizes developers to uncover vulnerabilities before they reach the market. At the community level, a $100,000 giveaway has been launched to reward early adopters, while over 12,000 followers on Twitter signal an expanding base of believers in the project’s roadmap.

Momentum is expected to accelerate with the upcoming beta launch, which will let users test core features live. Layer-2 integration will reduce costs and increase speed, while anticipated listings on exchanges will introduce MUTM to a wider audience. With a projected listing price of $0.06, early investors are positioning themselves to capture multiples similar to Ethereum’s formative years when it transitioned from niche asset to global mainstay.

As the countdown to Bitcoin’s halving continues, analysts agree that positioning early in assets with clear use cases is crucial. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is aligning presale growth, security, and DeFi mechanics with a pivotal moment in the market cycle. For investors scanning crypto charts for the next big mover, the presale price of $0.035 represents more than just a number—it represents an opportunity to ride the wave of a halving-fueled rally with a project designed to thrive long after the event.

