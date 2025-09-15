Amid the XRP and BTC ETF Craze: Quid Miner’s Green Cloud Mining Boosts the Crypto Ecosystem

Global crypto markets are experiencing increased volatility, driven by both capital and policy. Bitcoin (BTC) remains volatile despite continued inflows into ETFs. Ethereum (ETH) has seen increased trading volume following its Layer-2 upgrade, but high gas fees have raised concerns. The XRP ETF, with a near-90% probability of approval, has become a market focus.

Regulatory efforts include the US GENIUS Act, which requires stablecoins to be fully backed by US dollars or US Treasury bonds. The SEC’s “Project Crypto” initiative is accelerating ETF approvals, and Europe’s MiCA regulations are also progressing. With the gradual implementation of regulations, the market is shifting from price speculation to a new phase where institutionalization and cash flow coexist.

A Shift in Investment Logic: From Speculation to Returns

For a long time, crypto investment has relied on a “buy and hold” approach. However, this model suffers from three major issues: volatile prices, a lack of cash flow, and difficulties for investors to directly participate in the blockchain ecosystem. With the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and growing expectations for an XRP ETF, market attention is shifting to new avenues that can provide regular returns.

Cloud mining is one of them. By leasing computing power to obtain daily output, it is seen by some institutions as an option with greater cash flow value than ETFs.

Quid Miner: A Green and Compliant Global Cloud Computing Platform

Quid Miner has become a frequently mentioned name in the cloud mining industry. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, the company has rapidly expanded since entering the cloud mining market in 2018, serving millions of users in over 180 countries while consistently adhering to international regulatory standards.

The company plans to add 1 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2026 to align with the global energy transition and ESG investing trends.

The platform adopts a transparent contract mechanism, and users can participate without purchasing mining machines or bearing electricity costs. All outputs are cleared daily by a third-party compliant mining pool and directly distributed to accounts, ensuring that the income is independent, transparent, and traceable.

Quid Miner’s Core Highlights

Intelligent Allocation

The AI ​​computing engine schedules resources in real time, prioritizing support for mainstream cryptocurrencies such as XRP, ETH, BTC, and SOL.

Compliance and Transparency

Profit settlement is handled by compliant mining pools, ensuring auditability and traceability.

Regular Returns

Daily settlement allows investors to receive stable returns similar to holding coupon-bearing assets.

Diversified Plans

From newbie incentives to institutional-grade contracts, covering various funding needs.

Green Energy

The data center is powered entirely by renewable energy, in line with ESG investment principles in the European and American markets.

Participate in Cloud Mining and Earn Passive Income in Three Steps

Step 1: Register an account – After completing registration, users will receive a $15 new user bonus and can accumulate approximately $0.60 in daily check-ins, allowing them to experience cloud mining with a low barrier to entry.

Step 2: Choose a contract plan – The platform offers a variety of contract types and durations, ranging from short-term trials to long-term deployments. Users can flexibly choose based on their investment size and expected returns.

Step 3: Receive earnings – Once the contract takes effect, the computing power will be immediately put into operation, and earnings will be automatically settled and deposited into the account after 24 hours, allowing users to see a fixed amount of income every day, gradually building a stable cash flow.

Suitable for:

Crypto beginners — Easily get started without any equipment or expertise.

Busy professionals — Earn passive income even if they don’t have time to manage their investments.

Young investors — Start small and gradually expand their investments for long-term accumulation.

Family investors — Seek additional income and improve financial stability.

Retirees — Seek a regular cash flow and earn daily returns through the platform.

Conclusion: The Institutionalized Future of Cloud Mining

With the launch of BTC and ETH ETFs and the impending approval of an XRP ETF, the crypto market is entering a new phase of balancing compliance and profitability. ETFs provide liquidity, while Quid Miner’s green cloud mining converts computing power into predictable returns, helping investors build long-term cash flow.

Against the backdrop of new stablecoin regulations and energy transition, cloud mining is evolving into a cash flow tool recognized by institutions. Leveraging its regulatory compliance and green energy advantages, Quid Miner serves as a bridge connecting energy, capital, and blockchain.

Email: [email protected]

Official website: https://www.quidminer.com/

App download: Click to download the mobile app for Android or iOS.