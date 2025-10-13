BTC $114,500.65 2.09%
ETH $4,123.19 7.28%
SOL $194.02 6.43%
PEPE $0.0000075 11.19%
SHIB $0.000010 6.96%
DOGE $0.20 9.03%
XRP $2.59 7.01%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Press Releases

After the United States Imposed a 100% Tariff on China, the Amount of Cryptocurrency Liquidations Hit a New High, Causing Significant Market Fluctuations

blockchain cloud mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Arc Miner

To maintain stable returns amid plummeting cryptocurrency prices, Arc Miner focuses on risk hedging and passive income.

On October 10th, Trump’s 100% tariffs on China triggered panic in the crypto market, leading to a sharp correction in the past 24 hours. Approximately 1.5 million traders were liquidated, with approximately $9.55 billion in open interest liquidated. This represented approximately $8 billion in long positions and $1.55 billion in short positions. Bitcoin and Ethereum were hit the hardest, with losses of approximately $1.37 billion and $1.26 billion, respectively. HTX reported the largest single BTC/USDT liquidation of approximately $87.53 million. Some traders speculated that this USD liquidation could reach nearly $10 billion, a record high.

How Can You Hedge Risks and Lock in Stable Returns?

Choose ARC cloud mining as a stable income channel. Platforms like Arc Miner, through smart computing contracts, allow users to earn stable daily returns even during market downturns, eliminating the risk of price fluctuations.

For example:

The rise and fall of Bitcoin does not affect our platform; we provide a fixed daily return in USD. Bitcoin’s recent volatility has been significant. Our platform’s current mining project offers the highest returns ever, and the income is fixed. Return decisions are made by UK financial analysts, and principal and returns are guaranteed on the platform and uniformly overseen by regulators. Our professional team provides hedging, ensuring no losses even in the case of price drops. Your income is fixed during the contract period and is unaffected by the BTC price. You receive your profits in USD, which are converted to BTC daily.

Why Choose Arc Miner?

  • 24/7 customer support, with a quick response time of 1-3 minutes.
  • Multi-currency deposits and withdrawals, supporting mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDC, and BNB.
  • Powered by green energy, environmentally friendly, and efficient.
  • 70+ mining farms worldwide, with 6 years of stable operation.
  • Top-tier security, SSL encryption, and cold wallet storage.
  • High returns, low costs, no hidden fees.
  • Flexible contract options, offering short-term and long-term income.

How to Get Started

  1. Visit the Arc Miner official website and create an account. (Receive a $15 bonus.)
  2. Securely connect your digital wallet to the platform for fast deposits and withdrawals.
  3. Select one or more mining contracts that best suit your capital size. Please visit the official contract page for more details.
  4. Start mining with one click. The system will automatically calculate your daily returns, making it easy to earn passive income.

Everything is safe and transparent—officially operated, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere. Download the official app with one click, and it’s available for both Apple and Android phones.

Summary

In the uncertain crypto market, Arc Miner provides users with a secure, transparent, and sustainable profit opportunity. No need to monitor market fluctuations or worry about price swings. Choose Arc Miner and see the continuous growth of your crypto assets, easily embarking on your passive income journey.

Wealth belongs to those who take the initiative. If you’re looking for a safe and stable path to wealth growth, join Arc Miner now and start earning with the “automated mining + daily income” combination.

Official Website: https://arcminer.com/

Contact Email: [email protected]

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction:  What Onchain Signals Suggest for BTC Price Direction – Up or Down?
2025-10-12 14:02:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Millions in DOGE Suddenly Disappear From Exchanges – Is a Major Price Spike Coming?
2025-10-10 21:08:56
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,108,311,817,408
-8.42
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction:  What Onchain Signals Suggest for BTC Price Direction – Up or Down?
2025-10-12 14:02:40
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Hasn’t Bottomed Until Bitcoin Stabilizes – Buy the Dip
2025-10-12 14:44:19
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Millions in DOGE Suddenly Disappear From Exchanges – Is a Major Price Spike Coming?
2025-10-10 21:08:56
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-10 17:35:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-10 17:07:43
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-10 12:37:04
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-10 12:36:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-09 10:53:19
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Tariff Issues Caused a Collective Plunge in Cryptocurrencies, And Investors Joined Invro Mining in Search of Stable Opportunities
2025-10-13 11:30:00
Press Releases
XRP Rebounds After a 41% Flash Crash, As Investors Flock to BJMINING Seeking Stability
2025-10-13 11:15:00
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors