BTC $122,391.76 -2.08%
ETH $4,574.14 -2.06%
SOL $224.57 -4.39%
PEPE $0.0000097 -5.51%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.02%
DOGE $0.25 -4.26%
XRP $2.91 -4.10%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Press Releases

ADA’s Bullish Flag Pattern Draws Attention; OPTO Miner Launches ADA Hashrate Contracts to Boost Long-Term Opportunities

blockchain cloud mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
OPTO Miner

Ecological Upgrades May Unleash Greater Potential

In October 2025, the Cardano (ADA) market formed a much-discussed “bull flag” pattern. Multiple research institutions have suggested that if this technical trend is confirmed, ADA could see an upside of over 150%. While the current price remains within key support levels, market expectations for a potential breakthrough are growing.

Driving this optimistic outlook is a series of ongoing ecosystem upgrades within the ADA network. With the increasing adoption of smart contract applications, cross-chain solutions, and the influx of institutional capital, more investors are choosing to invest ADA in long-term projects for returns or to enhance liquidity. This means that ADA’s price fluctuations are not solely driven by market demand; the development of the underlying ecosystem and the long-term locking of funds are also likely to be key drivers.

Against this backdrop, OPTO Miner, a UK-registered, compliant cloud mining platform, launched ADA contracts. Investors can activate mining contracts using their existing ADA without having to sell their tokens, allowing them to continue holding their assets while generating daily cash flow. This process eliminates the need to purchase, maintain, or manage any mining equipment, transforming idle ADA into a stable, cyclical income.

All contracts are settled on a 24-hour cycle, with profits automatically credited to the account daily and the principal returned upon contract expiration.

Click here for more details on high-yield contracts.

Advantages of OPTO Miner

  • Compliance and transparency: Legally registered and operating in the UK since 2018, subject to long-term regulatory constraints.
  • Green energy driven: Mines are located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan, Argentina, and Germany, fully utilizing hydropower, wind power, and solar energy.
  • Multi-currency support: BTC, ETH, ADA, XRP, DOGE, SOL, USDT, USDC, LTC, and more can be used for payment and settlement.
  • Fund security: Connected to security systems such as Cloudflare, Akamai, and Bitdefender, using cold and hot wallet separation and a multi-signature mechanism.
  • User-Friendly: The interface is intuitive and easy to use for both novice and experienced users.
  • Global customer service: 24/7 multilingual support ensures users can get help at any time.

Getting Started

  1. Register an account – New users can receive a $15 bonus;
  2. Choose a contract – Choose a short-term or long-term plan based on your budget;
  3. Activate mining – Pay with ADA or other cryptocurrencies;
  4. The system runs automatically – Computing power is invested immediately, and profits are settled daily.

When the contract expires, the principal and earnings will be returned together and can be withdrawn or reinvested.

Summary

With ADA’s technical performance showing a bullish trend and its ecosystem undergoing upgrades, market expectations for its future potential are rising. Locked supply and the influx of institutional investors are likely to propel ADA towards a stronger long-term trend. In this process, the ADA contracts launched by OPTO Miner offer new application scenarios for the token, improving asset utilization and providing investors with a more sustainable income model.

To learn more, visit the official website https://optominer.com/ or download the app.

Email: [email protected]

Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,437,912,295,590
8.64
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
[LIVE] Bitcoin Price Updates: BTC Price Explodes to New ATH Above $125,000, Is $150K Next?
2025-10-05 05:23:29
,
by Hristina Yordanova
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $3.12 Breakout or New Decline? What’s Next?
2025-10-05 16:44:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Institutional Money Pours Into SOL – Is This the Most Undervalued Top 10 Crypto Right Now?
2025-10-06 22:14:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-07 14:31:05
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-06 10:51:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-06 14:19:36
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-06 20:10:15
,
by Ilija Rankovic
12 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-07 11:34:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-07 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Strategy Ranks Among Top Five U.S. Corporate Treasuries With $80B in Bitcoin Holdings
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-10-07 15:32:22
Bitcoin News
Dutch Firm Amdax Raises $35M For Bitcoin Treasury, Plans to Acquire 1% of Supply — Is $130K BTC Next?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-10-07 15:12:51
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors