99Bitcoins Presents Its Q3 2025 State of Crypto Report: Market Defies Volatility with 23% Growth, Driven by Regulatory Clarity and Record Stablecoin Adoption

The U.S. passed the landmark GENIUS Act in July 2025, establishing clear federal rules for payment stablecoins, which provided a major boost to market certainty.

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 20, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

99Bitcoins, a leading authority in cryptocurrency education and market analysis, announced the release of its comprehensive “Q3 2025 State of Crypto Report,” proudly sponsored by WEEX exchange.

The report delivers an in-depth analysis of the crypto market’s robust performance, significant shifts in institutional investment, and important regulatory milestones that defined the third quarter of 2025.

The Q3 2025 report reveals that the crypto market delivered a 23% return for the quarter, following a 22% rise in Q2, showcasing formidable growth in a historically volatile period. This sustained outperformance continued to dwarf traditional assets; in comparison, the crypto market’s six-month gain of over 45% far outpaced Gold’s return of around 22%.

Key Findings from the Q3 2025 State of Crypto Report:

Market Outperformance: Crypto assets posted a substantial 23% return in Q3 2025, maintaining momentum and significantly outpacing traditional markets.

Crypto assets posted a substantial 23% return in Q3 2025, maintaining momentum and significantly outpacing traditional markets. Regulatory Tailwinds: The U.S. passed the landmark GENIUS Act in July 2025, establishing clear federal rules for payment stablecoins, which provided a major boost to market certainty. Furthermore, SEC filings reached an all-time high of 8,110 blockchain mentions in August, indicating escalating engagement.

The U.S. passed the landmark GENIUS Act in July 2025, establishing clear federal rules for payment stablecoins, which provided a major boost to market certainty. Furthermore, SEC filings reached an all-time high of 8,110 blockchain mentions in August, indicating escalating engagement. Stablecoin Surge: The stablecoin market grew by approximately 15% in Q3—double the Q2 growth—hitting a record total supply of $230 billion+. Monthly transactions exceeded $4 trillion, fueled by the new regulatory clarity.

The stablecoin market grew by approximately 15% in Q3—double the Q2 growth—hitting a record total supply of $230 billion+. Monthly transactions exceeded $4 trillion, fueled by the new regulatory clarity. Ethereum’s Trading Milestone: For the first time in history, Ethereum’s total exchange volume overtook Bitcoin’s on 22 July, a lead it maintained through August, signaling strong underlying momentum for the asset.

For the first time in history, Ethereum’s total exchange volume overtook Bitcoin’s on 22 July, a lead it maintained through August, signaling strong underlying momentum for the asset. Institutional Inflows & Holding: Institutional adoption continued, with money flowing primarily into the top 20 crypto assets. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a $1.2 billion inflow on 10 July, the second-largest single-day inflow in ETF history. Corporations like MicroStrategy continue to lead the way, holding over 630,000 BTC.

Institutional adoption continued, with money flowing primarily into the top 20 crypto assets. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a $1.2 billion inflow on 10 July, the second-largest single-day inflow in ETF history. Corporations like MicroStrategy continue to lead the way, holding over 630,000 BTC. VC Funding Shifts: Venture Capital funding rose sharply, with crypto projects raising over $6.5 billion in July alone, marking a shift toward backing projects with strong fundamentals over hype.

The report features insightful commentary from industry leaders, emphasizing the evolving landscape of investment:

Leo Zhao, Investment Director at MEXC Ventures, remarked: “Today, venture capitalists are naturally much more selective as the focus has shifted from chasing hype cycles to supporting projects with strong fundamentals. While the overall funding volume is below 2021 highs, it’s fair to say that the quality of projects receiving backing today is significantly higher, which will set the foundation for a stronger and more resilient next cycle.”

The report also highlighted major institutional moves detailed in 13F filings, noting that Brevan Howard boosted holdings from 12.3k BTC to 21.4k BTC, JPMorgan disclosed its first position (1.9k BTC equivalent), and Harvard made its first reported Bitcoin allocation, cementing the trend of institutional adoption.

Future Outlook:

Looking ahead to Q4 2025, the report provides compelling price predictions:

Bitcoin is projected to trade within the range of $140,000 to $150,000 if the Federal Reserve confirms a course for multiple rate cuts.

is projected to trade within the range of if the Federal Reserve confirms a course for multiple rate cuts. Ethereum is expected to rise to between $4,000 and $4,500 by the end of 2025, driven by its underlying momentum and growing volume share.

Sector-Specific Insights:

The report further delves into key sector trends:

DeFi: About one-third of rising VC funding flowed into DeFi, launchpads, and perpetuals, underscoring continued innovation and investment.

About one-third of rising VC funding flowed into DeFi, launchpads, and perpetuals, underscoring continued innovation and investment. RWA Protocols: Real World Asset (RWA) protocols continued their upward trajectory, benefiting from the growing trend of asset tokenization and significant institutional interest.

Real World Asset (RWA) protocols continued their upward trajectory, benefiting from the growing trend of asset tokenization and significant institutional interest. DePIN Sector & NFTs: These sectors are increasingly featured in investor focus, with attention shifting toward tangible, real-world applications and continued healthy buyer participation, respectively.

Access the full “Q3 2025 State of Crypto Report” along with comprehensive analysis and detailed insights below.



About 99Bitcoins: Established in 2013, 99Bitcoins is a leading online resource for cryptocurrency education, news, and market analysis. Committed to simplifying the world of digital assets, 99Bitcoins equips individuals and institutions with the knowledge needed to navigate the crypto landscape confidently.

About WEEX: WEEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to transparency and innovation in crypto trading. Together with 99Bitcoins, they aim to make crypto more accessible and understandable for everyone.