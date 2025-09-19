22nd Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The International Centre for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is proud to announce the 22nd Edition of the Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025, set to take place on November 4th 2025, in Riyadh. Under the theme “Empowering the Future of Banking in the Kingdom: Innovation, Transformation, and Growth,” this landmark event will convene top-tier executives, fintech pioneers, policymakers and technology providers to shape the future of banking in Saudi Arabia.

As the Kingdom accelerates its Vision 2030 agenda, the summit will spotlight transformative strategies driving digital banking, fintech innovation and financial inclusion. With over $20 billion invested in fintech and digital payments, Saudi Arabia is rapidly transitioning toward a cashless society, having already achieved 57% cashless transactions in 2024 and targeting 70% by 2025.

Summit Highlights

Keynotes from industry leaders including H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan (Governor, Digital Government Authority) and Tony Cripps (CEO, Saudi Awwal Bank)

Expert panels on AI-driven banking, cybersecurity, open banking and sustainable finance

Networking with C-suite executives, regulators and fintech innovators

Innovation & Excellence Awards recognizing outstanding achievements in digital transformation, customer experience and financial inclusion

Why Attend

Discover cutting-edge strategies aligned with Vision 2030

Forge strategic partnerships with decision-makers and innovators

Gain insights into emerging technologies like generative AI, quantum computing and 5G-powered financial services

About the Innovation & Excellence Awards: Celebrating excellence across the BFSI sector, the awards honour institutions and individuals driving innovation, resilience and sustainable growth. Categories include Digital Bank of the Year, Excellence in AI-Driven Customer Experience and CEO of the Year among others.

Join Us: Be part of the dialogue shaping the future of banking in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. For registration and partnership opportunities, visit www.intercsa.com or

contact Mohammed Thoufiq at [email protected].

Phone: +44 20 3808 8625

About the International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA):

At the International Centre for Strategic Alliances (ICSA), we connect, integrate, and transform businesses. We are dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth across various industries. With over 22 years of experience, we specialize in designing customized solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients, particularly in the banking, telecom, gas, retail, and manufacturing sectors.