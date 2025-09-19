BTC $115,908.29 -1.57%
ETH $4,474.00 -3.48%
SOL $237.64 -4.63%
PEPE $0.000010 -6.29%
SHIB $0.000012 -4.58%
DOGE $0.26 -6.85%
XRP $3.01 -3.35%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.01
Cryptonews Press Releases

22nd Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The International Centre for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is proud to announce the 22nd Edition of the Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025, set to take place on November 4th 2025, in Riyadh. Under the theme “Empowering the Future of Banking in the Kingdom: Innovation, Transformation, and Growth,” this landmark event will convene top-tier executives, fintech pioneers, policymakers and technology providers to shape the future of banking in Saudi Arabia.

As the Kingdom accelerates its Vision 2030 agenda, the summit will spotlight transformative strategies driving digital banking, fintech innovation and financial inclusion. With over $20 billion invested in fintech and digital payments, Saudi Arabia is rapidly transitioning toward a cashless society, having already achieved 57% cashless transactions in 2024 and targeting 70% by 2025.

Summit Highlights

  • Keynotes from industry leaders including H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan (Governor, Digital Government Authority) and Tony Cripps (CEO, Saudi Awwal Bank)
  • Expert panels on AI-driven banking, cybersecurity, open banking and sustainable finance
  • Networking with C-suite executives, regulators and fintech innovators
  • Innovation & Excellence Awards recognizing outstanding achievements in digital transformation, customer experience and financial inclusion

Why Attend

  • Discover cutting-edge strategies aligned with Vision 2030
  • Forge strategic partnerships with decision-makers and innovators
  • Gain insights into emerging technologies like generative AI, quantum computing and 5G-powered financial services

About the Innovation & Excellence Awards: Celebrating excellence across the BFSI sector, the awards honour institutions and individuals driving innovation, resilience and sustainable growth. Categories include Digital Bank of the Year, Excellence in AI-Driven Customer Experience and CEO of the Year among others.

Join Us: Be part of the dialogue shaping the future of banking in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. For registration and partnership opportunities, visit www.intercsa.com or

contact Mohammed Thoufiq at [email protected].

Phone: +44 20 3808 8625

About the International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA):

At the International Centre for Strategic Alliances (ICSA), we connect, integrate, and transform businesses. We are dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth across various industries. With over 22 years of experience, we specialize in designing customized solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients, particularly in the banking, telecom, gas, retail, and manufacturing sectors.

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,238,291,606,666
-1.05
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Now Part of Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto ETF – Could ADA 50x From Here
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-09-19 15:03:29
Bitcoin News
Solana’s Yakovenko Warns Bitcoin Has 5 Years to Prepare for Quantum Computing Threat
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-19 14:55:29
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors