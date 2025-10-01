2025’s Cloud-Mining Platform: FleetMining Offers XRP, BTC, and ETH Holders Novel Avenues

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

XRP is down 14% over the last two weeks, and it’s sitting around its monthly open price, which was $2.77. The stability of this pivotal level is perceived by the market as a referendum on whether the bullish trading turn can continue in October.

Analysts say that, if the price remains above $2.75 and with progress in spot ETF approvals and a potential inflow of institutional capital, XRP might be able to witness a recovery.

Technically, the $2.81 resistance is a major breakout level to initiate any rally. Upon breaching it, XRP could surge 30% higher toward a target range of $3.62.

From Blue-Chip Coins To New Opportunities

ETH and XRP are the market’s “blue-chip value,” and with their stability and institutional prestige, it isn’t a bad idea to buy for the long term. But as investors look to maximize profit, the traditional returns that come from simply holding and staking don’t always compare.

Cloud mining is attracting significant investor interest. Compared to simply holding onto coins and relying on price increases, Fleet Mining offers investors a higher annualized return structure and provides passive income by renting AI computing power from remote data centers and utilizing green energy technologies. New cloud mining platforms like Fleet Mining, which combine AI and clean energy, have become some of the most popular projects in the market this October.

What Is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining refers to a service where professional companies deploy large-scale mining machines in data centers to provide computing power. Investors rent a certain percentage of the mining power and receive a corresponding share of the profits. The platform is responsible for operating the mining machines, covering the electricity and maintenance costs.

How to Join the FleetMining Cloud Mining Platform?

Join in just three steps:

Register an account — Visit the official website and register with your email address to receive a bonus of $15-$100 USD, allowing you to start mining at zero cost. Choose a contract — Choose a short-term or long-term hash rate contract based on your investment budget and return goals. Log in and earn — The system automatically allocates hash rate and begins mining. Profits are automatically settled daily, and users can withdraw at any time or reinvest to expand their hash rate.

Profit Advantages and Security

Transparent Settlement: All earnings are automatically settled daily, with no hidden fees and clear visibility of fund flows.

Security: The platform typically uses offline cold wallets to store assets and employs a professional security system to provide account security.

Green Energy: All mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, reducing operating costs and achieving low-carbon mining.

Computing Power Network: A globally distributed data center ensures the stability and efficiency of all systems.

