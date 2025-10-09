Only 11 Days Left to Join the Snorter Bot Token Presale – Possible 11.3x Jump in 2025?

Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) has officially entered its final 11 days of presale, giving investors one last window to secure tokens before the project’s long-awaited launch.

With nearly $4.5 million already raised, fresh capital continues to pour in daily as traders race to position ahead of the Solana-based meme coin hunter’s deployment. Many see Snorter as the next major contender in the booming Telegram trading bot sector – and its token may be the ticket in.

Unlike most competitors, Snorter Bot is among the few launching a native token designed to rival leading projects like Banana Gun’s BANANA – giving early participants a direct stake in the project’s future and a shot at potential triple- or even quadruple-digit returns.

Market chatter has already turned bullish, with some analysts forecasting SNORT could reach $1 in the months following its debut, which would be a massive leap from current presale levels.

Right now, SNORT remains available at just $0.1073 per token, but the price rises automatically as each day ticks closer to the TGE.

Once the presale closes, the only place to get in will be on exchanges, and by then, early-stage prices like these could be history.

Investor Confidence Grows as Snorter Outpaces Rivals in Early Funding and Tech

Snorter Bot has not only caught the attention of early investors but also major crypto outlets and popular influencers – and for good reason. For one, its development is moving head-to-head with industry giants like Maestro, Banana Gun, and Trojan.

Another key point is the scale of its backing. With $4.5 million raised, Snorter has already surpassed Banana Gun’s private funding round of roughly $3.9 million, which is no small feat.

To put that in context, Banana Gun led all Telegram bots in the last seven days with $176 million in trading volume, topping Maestro and Trojan combined. For a project like Snorter to have already exceeded Banana Gun’s early funding numbers before launch sends a clear signal of investor conviction.

A major part of that confidence comes from Snorter’s foundation. Being natively built on Solana means it isn’t weighed down by Ethereum’s slower confirmation speeds or higher gas fees. These challenges continue to affect Banana Gun and Maestro, even with their multichain support.

On the other hand, Snorter’s Solana foundation delivers Trojan-level speed, but its multichain-ready framework elevates it further, paving the way for smooth expansion to Binance and Ethereum as the rollout continues.

SNORT’s Price Predictions

With all the advantages Snorter Bot brings to the table, it’s no surprise that price predictions for its native token are turning heads.

According to an analyst from leading crypto outlet CryptoNews, SNORT could reach a high of $1.21 once it begins trading on exchanges, with a conservative low of $0.93.

For a token currently priced at $0.1073, that forecast already points to a potential 766% gain – an 8.67x return for early investors at the low estimate.

At the higher target of $1.21, that climbs to an eye-popping 1,027.7% gain, or roughly an 11.3x return. And the outlook for next year is even more bullish – with a high of $1.98, equivalent to a 1,745% surge or an 18.45x potential upside from today’s price.

It’s no wonder prominent crypto influencers like Alessandro De Crypto and Apex Syndicate are calling for even more ambitious targets. Both are going as far as predicting a 100x move for SNORT once the bot goes live and listings begin.

Much of this price optimism stems from Snorter launching a public token to stand toe-to-toe with established names like Maestro, Banana Gun, and Trojan – bringing its Solana-based edge to the competition.

The excitement from analysts and influencers – combined with traders’ success using existing bots – now seems to be converging on one token: SNORT, the engine behind a soon-to-launch Telegram bot that unites the strongest features of the incumbents into one platform.

Buy Low While You Still Can – Snorter Presale Enters Its Final Stretch

Of course, there’s only one way to maximize returns: buy low. And right now, that opportunity exists only through Snorter Bot Token’s ongoing presale.

Once exchange listings go live – especially on major platforms – prices tend to surge rapidly. With the level of funding Snorter has already generated, that momentum could easily carry over into its debut, pushing prices far beyond current presale levels.

So while there’s still time, head to the Snorter Bot Token site and purchase SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

SNORT tokens purchased at presale can immediately earn a 110% dynamic APY through the project’s native staking protocol.

Snorter recommends using Best Wallet, which is considered one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the market. Presale balances appear directly in-app, claiming is seamless once tokens go live, and holders get exclusive access to new project launches through Best Wallet’s Upcoming Tokens section.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.