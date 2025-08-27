XRP Price Prediction: XRP Becomes Fastest CME Contract to Hit $1 Billion – Can Institutions Push XRP to $1,000?

XRP futures contracts have exploded on CME, having massive implications for the XRP price prediction.

Author Simon Chandler



Last updated: August 27, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The XRP price has jumped by 3.5% in the past 24 hours, with the past quarter’s explosion in CME futures contracts boosting the XRP price prediction today.

Open interest in XRP futures contracts crossed $1 billion in the past 3 months on CME’s platforms, with XRP being the fastest cryptocurrency to achieve this milestone.

This is a hugely bullish signal for XRP, which has been attracting institutional interest amid the expectation that spot-based XRP ETFs could be only a matter of weeks away.

And when combined with Ripple’s ongoing growth and expansion, we could see the XRP price breaking new records by the end of the year.

Posting an update at the start of the week, CME Group revealed that its cryptocurrency futures contracts had passed $30 billion in notional open interest, which it interpreted as “a huge sign of market maturity.”

Our Crypto futures suite just surpassed $30B in notional open interest for the first time ever. 💥



Our SOL and XRP futures, along with ETH options, each crossed $1B in OI, with XRP being the fastest-ever contract to do so, hitting the mark in just over 3 months.🔥



This is a… pic.twitter.com/xXV9TyP61O — CME Group (@CMEGroup) August 25, 2025

It also noted that Solana and XRP futures crossed $1 billion in open interest, as did Ethereum options.

What’s interesting from an XRP perspective is not only the fact that its futures were the quickest to reach $1 billion, but also the fact that open interest stands at an “all-time record.”

In other words, it remains in a growth phase, and could easily see its open interest continue to climb in the coming weeks and months.

This is exceedingly positive for the XRP price, which as we can see looks ready to recover from recent losses.

Source: TradingView

In particular, its MACD (orange, blue) has recently flattened after turning negative, signalling that a rebound could be about to begin.

Similarly, XRP’s relative strength index (yellow) has also plateaued after sinking below 50, and again it may also resume climbing.

What’s also bullish is that there’s some evidence that whales are accumulating XRP, as indicated by Whale Alert data from the past 24 hours.

With momentum building and institutional capital flowing in, XRP looks poised to break above $4 in Q4, with a strong chance of ending the year above $5 if current trends hold.

A $1,000 XRP may sound far-fetched today, but with mass adoption, major token burns, and regulatory breakthroughs, even that level of upside could one day come into play.

