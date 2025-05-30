XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s “Hidden Road” Just Changed the Game – Bulls Now Eye $10

Ripple’s $1.25B acquisition of London-based brokerage Hidden Road in April could be a game-changer — but what does it mean for the XRP price prediction?

Author Simon Chandler



Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The XRP price has fallen by 4% today, with the altcoin slipping to $2.20 as the cryptocurrency market as a whole declines by 4.5% in the past 24 hours.

XRP is now down by 10% in a week and by 1.5% in a month, although the token retains a very healthy 320% increase in the past year.

And while it has struggled this week, the token has also welcomed some positive fundamental news, with the Ripple-owned Hidden Road brokerage rolling out over-the-counter crypto swaps in the US this week.

This highlights Ripple’s potential for considerable growth in the coming months and years, and given this potential, the long-term XRP price prediction continues to look very promising.

Announced via a press release on Wednesday, Hidden Road’s new OTC crypto swaps product is aimed at US-based institutional investors, who will be able to transact cash-settled swaps involving dozens of major tokens.

“While OTC swaps represent a significant portion of digital asset trading volumes globally, until now, they were largely unavailable to U.S. institutions,” said Michael Higgins, International CEO and Global Head of Corporate Development for Hidden Road.

Ripple purchased the London-based Hidden Road for $1.25 billion last month, making it the first crypto-first company to own and operate a multi-asset prime brokerage.

Today, Ripple announced it is acquiring Hidden Road for $1.25B– becoming the first crypto company to own and operate a global, multi-asset prime broker. Together, Ripple and Hidden Road are bringing the promise of digital assets to institutional customers at scale, bridging… — Ripple (@Ripple) April 8, 2025

The acquisition came as part of Ripple’s plans for expansion, now that its long-running case with the SEC is gradually nearing a final settlement.

And while the news didn’t really have any impact on the XRP price, it sets the token up nicely for strong gains in the medium- and long-term.

Based on its chart, we may actually have to wait for XRP to drop a little further before the coin mounts a sustained recovery.

This impression comes mainly from its 30-day average (orange), which has been above the 200-day (blue) since early November.

Source: TradingView

This means that XRP has been trading well above longer term averages for quite a while now, which in turn means that it’s still in an overbought position.

However, the 30-day has begun declining, so it may not be long before XRP is ready to rise again.

Part of its problem at the moment is that the global economy still remains very unsettled, given the latest uncertainty surrounding US tariffs.

But in the longer term, the XRP price can recover – and exceed – former highs, rising to $5 by Q4 and $10 by the end of the year.

