BTC $110,424.58 -2.19%
ETH $4,557.01 -1.78%
SOL $192.10 -3.05%
PEPE $0.000010 -2.18%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.38%
DOGE $0.21 -2.76%
XRP $2.94 -0.93%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.05
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now

Price Prediction Ripple XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
A massive Mastercard deal just went live – XRP price prediction stays bullish as long-term outlook points to $10.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now.

XRP has dipped to $2.91 today amid a market-wide downturn, yet Gemini’s launch of a crypto-linked Mastercard yesterday has boosted the long-term XRP price prediction.

Despite this positive news, XRP remains down by 3% in a week and by 8.5% in the past month, although the altcoin boasts a very impressive 385% increase in the past year.

Such gains have followed from a big improvement in XRP’s fundamental position, something boosted even further by the launch of Gemini’s new card, which pays cash back in the form of XRP.

And when combined with the possibility of XRP ETF approvals later in the year, the altcoin could seriously be hitting new highs by 2026.

XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now

Announcing the launch yesterday, Gemini revealed that its new card will earn holders XRP with every purchase, with cash back at 4% for transport-related purchases (e.g. gas and EV charging), as well as 3% for dining and 2% for groceries.

This is bullish as far as XRP adoption goes, although some commentators have checked the terms and conditions, discovering that rates above 1% apply to only the first $300 spent using the card per month.

Even so, the launch adds to growing interest in XRP, which has been attracting more demand over the past couple of months, particularly from institutions.

Indeed, XRP funds have attracted $1.26 billion in flows in the year to date, more than every other coin except for BTC and ETH.

And if we look at the XRP price chart today, we see that it may be close to bottoming out, and rebounding.

Of particular interest is the coin’s relative strength index (RSI) (yellow), which has dropped below 50 and could slip to 30.

XRP price prediction chart.
Source: TradingView

At the same time, the MACD is entering negative territory, which is likely a prelude to a recovery.

Even more bullishly, the XRP price has formed a bullish pennant over the past month, with a big move likely on the way.

Given such adoption news as Gemini’s new card, and given that we could see upwards of 10 XRP ETFs in a few months, the XRP price is likely to continue its medium- and long-term ascent.

It’s on course to reach $5 by the end of the year, and could hit $10 midway through 2026.

Best Wallet Token Raises $15 Million in Presale: Could It 100x?

As strong as XRP continues to look, traders may wish to diversify into newer tokens, so as to widen their exposure to potential upside.

This may include allocating a slice of your portfolio to presale coins, which can often rally strongly when they list for the first time, particularly if they’ve had a big raise.

Probably the biggest presale token available right now is Best Wallet Token (BEST), which has raised just over $15 million in its ICO.

Unlike many, many other new tokens, $BEST comes with a clear and bullish use case, as the native token for the popular Best Wallet software wallet.

Best Wallet launched in 2023, and since then it has become one of the most popular wallets in the crypto market, with over 100,000 monthly active users.

This means that BEST already has an established user base, who will gain various benefits by holding the token.

This will include:

  • discounts on wallet fees
  • access to new airdrops and token launches
  • governance rights
  • + much more

Holders will also be able to stake the coin, making it very profitable.

You can join its presale by going to the Best Wallet website and connecting a suitable wallet, including Best Wallet itself.

BEST is currently selling at $0.025535, but this will rise again in just under two days.

Visit the Official Website Here

Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025
2025-08-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$110,425
2.19 %
Bitcoin
Ethereum
ETH
$4,557
1.78 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,036,891,999,992
1.31
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Mastercard Launches Today, Gemini Supports SolMining XRP Contracts to Unlock Daily Opportunities
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 25, 2025 – Bitcoin Whale Dumps 24K BTC, Triggers $4K Flash Crash; ETH Briefly Tops $4.9K
2025-08-25 03:49:07
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Latest ChatGPT 5 Predicts XRP, SOL and ETH Prices for End of 2025
2025-08-21 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-22 10:27:27
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-25 11:55:53
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-26 14:06:47
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Quant ($QNT) Climbs 1.4% as Fusion Devnet and Sibos 2025 Boost Adoption Outlook
2025-08-26 15:42:59
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Finds Strong Support – September Rate Cuts Trigger a Breakout to $3 and Beyond
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-08-26 15:29:39
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors