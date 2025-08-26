XRP Price Prediction: Massive Mastercard Deal Goes Live – Rally to $10 Begins Now

A massive Mastercard deal just went live – XRP price prediction stays bullish as long-term outlook points to $10.

Last updated: August 26, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

XRP has dipped to $2.91 today amid a market-wide downturn, yet Gemini’s launch of a crypto-linked Mastercard yesterday has boosted the long-term XRP price prediction.

Despite this positive news, XRP remains down by 3% in a week and by 8.5% in the past month, although the altcoin boasts a very impressive 385% increase in the past year.

Such gains have followed from a big improvement in XRP’s fundamental position, something boosted even further by the launch of Gemini’s new card, which pays cash back in the form of XRP.

And when combined with the possibility of XRP ETF approvals later in the year, the altcoin could seriously be hitting new highs by 2026.

Announcing the launch yesterday, Gemini revealed that its new card will earn holders XRP with every purchase, with cash back at 4% for transport-related purchases (e.g. gas and EV charging), as well as 3% for dining and 2% for groceries.

Meet the Gemini Credit Card, XRP edition.



Designed for enthusiasts, this limited edition metal card gives up to 4% back in XRP instantly. No waiting, just stacking.



Available now 👀 pic.twitter.com/KU1bX7NvDS — Gemini (@Gemini) August 25, 2025

This is bullish as far as XRP adoption goes, although some commentators have checked the terms and conditions, discovering that rates above 1% apply to only the first $300 spent using the card per month.

Even so, the launch adds to growing interest in XRP, which has been attracting more demand over the past couple of months, particularly from institutions.

Indeed, XRP funds have attracted $1.26 billion in flows in the year to date, more than every other coin except for BTC and ETH.

And if we look at the XRP price chart today, we see that it may be close to bottoming out, and rebounding.

Of particular interest is the coin’s relative strength index (RSI) (yellow), which has dropped below 50 and could slip to 30.

Source: TradingView

At the same time, the MACD is entering negative territory, which is likely a prelude to a recovery.

Even more bullishly, the XRP price has formed a bullish pennant over the past month, with a big move likely on the way.

Given such adoption news as Gemini’s new card, and given that we could see upwards of 10 XRP ETFs in a few months, the XRP price is likely to continue its medium- and long-term ascent.

It’s on course to reach $5 by the end of the year, and could hit $10 midway through 2026.

Best Wallet Token Raises $15 Million in Presale: Could It 100x?

As strong as XRP continues to look, traders may wish to diversify into newer tokens, so as to widen their exposure to potential upside.

This may include allocating a slice of your portfolio to presale coins, which can often rally strongly when they list for the first time, particularly if they’ve had a big raise.

Probably the biggest presale token available right now is Best Wallet Token (BEST), which has raised just over $15 million in its ICO.

🔥 Over $15M Raised! 🔥



Best Wallet is setting a new standard for speed, access, and control:



✅ Trade new tokens early, directly in-app

✅ Swap across chains seamlessly

✅ Sleek design paired with full control



📲 Download Best Wallet today: https://t.co/Ykt3PTrPG0 pic.twitter.com/qIZ8kY96L1 — Best Wallet (@BestWalletHQ) August 21, 2025

Unlike many, many other new tokens, $BEST comes with a clear and bullish use case, as the native token for the popular Best Wallet software wallet.

Best Wallet launched in 2023, and since then it has become one of the most popular wallets in the crypto market, with over 100,000 monthly active users.

This means that BEST already has an established user base, who will gain various benefits by holding the token.

This will include:

discounts on wallet fees

access to new airdrops and token launches

governance rights

+ much more

Holders will also be able to stake the coin, making it very profitable.

You can join its presale by going to the Best Wallet website and connecting a suitable wallet, including Best Wallet itself.

BEST is currently selling at $0.025535, but this will rise again in just under two days.