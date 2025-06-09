XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy

XRP enjoyed two major surges in 2017, with the coin potentially on course to enjoy the second of two surges this year.

The XRP price has reclaimed $2.23 today, with its 1% increase coming as the cryptocurrency market as a whole falls by 2% in the past 24 hours.

XRP is now up by 3% in a week, and while it remains down by 6% in the last 30 days it boasts an impressive 350% increase in a year.

And what’s bullish today is that its chart is producing a pattern we last saw in 2017, prior to enjoying a huge breakout to its still-current ATH of $3.40.

This could mean that something similar is about to happen again, and given Ripple’s strong fundamentals, the long-term XRP price prediction looks very promising.

If we zoom out and look at XRP’s one-week chart, it becomes clear that it may be on the same path as it followed in 2017, albeit on a bigger scale.

Back in 2017, XRP experienced an initial rally to about $0.4 in May, before correcting a little over the summer and then launching a surge towards $3.40 in December and January.

We could therefore argue that something similar is happening this year: after reaching a seven-year high of $3.31 in January, the XRP price has corrected to $2.23 but now appears to be regathering the momentum whereby it could rise even higher.

Source: TradingView

Of course, history does not always repeat itself, so trader’s shouldn’t take the reproduction of past patterns as a given.

But if we zoom in and look at the coin’s one-day chart, we see that its support (green) and resistance (red) levels have formed a bullish pennant.

Source: TradingView

We could see the XRP price break out from the increasingly narrow band it has been occupying in recent weeks, potentially rising towards $3 by the end of the summer.

Analysts also suspect that XRP is close to doing something big, with Dark Defender predicting that the coin will hit a new all-time high this year.

This will depend on the coin breaking through its current resistance level at around $2.50, while it will also depend on the fate of numerous XRP ETF applications.

Don't think much about #XRP.

The ones who thought much can now buy 10% of what they could have purchased when XRP was at 20 Cents.



The same will happen in the upcoming days.

People will be able to secure less and less XRP.



Remember remember!



"Our Road for All Time High Is… pic.twitter.com/RWuhPX2SpV — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) June 8, 2025

But with Ripple expanding its cross-border payment business recently, the XRP price is certainly in a good position to continue rising throughout the rest of the year.

