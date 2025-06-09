BTC $108,504.85 1.95%
ETH $2,584.37 1.81%
SOL $156.51 1.36%
PEPE $0.000012 2.55%
SHIB $0.000012 0.42%
DOGE $0.18 0.62%
XRP $2.30 0.36%
ETH Gas (gwei) 2.12
Cryptonews Price Analysis

XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy

Price Prediction Ripple XRP
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
XRP enjoyed two major surges in 2017, with the coin potentially on course to enjoy the second of two surges this year.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Simon Chandler
Author
Simon Chandler
About Author

Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017,...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy.

The XRP price has reclaimed $2.23 today, with its 1% increase coming as the cryptocurrency market as a whole falls by 2% in the past 24 hours.

XRP is now up by 3% in a week, and while it remains down by 6% in the last 30 days it boasts an impressive 350% increase in a year.

And what’s bullish today is that its chart is producing a pattern we last saw in 2017, prior to enjoying a huge breakout to its still-current ATH of $3.40.

This could mean that something similar is about to happen again, and given Ripple’s strong fundamentals, the long-term XRP price prediction looks very promising.

XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy

If we zoom out and look at XRP’s one-week chart, it becomes clear that it may be on the same path as it followed in 2017, albeit on a bigger scale.

Back in 2017, XRP experienced an initial rally to about $0.4 in May, before correcting a little over the summer and then launching a surge towards $3.40 in December and January.

We could therefore argue that something similar is happening this year: after reaching a seven-year high of $3.31 in January, the XRP price has corrected to $2.23 but now appears to be regathering the momentum whereby it could rise even higher.

XRP price chart.
Source: TradingView

Of course, history does not always repeat itself, so trader’s shouldn’t take the reproduction of past patterns as a given.

But if we zoom in and look at the coin’s one-day chart, we see that its support (green) and resistance (red) levels have formed a bullish pennant.

1-day XRP price chart.
Source: TradingView

We could see the XRP price break out from the increasingly narrow band it has been occupying in recent weeks, potentially rising towards $3 by the end of the summer.

Analysts also suspect that XRP is close to doing something big, with Dark Defender predicting that the coin will hit a new all-time high this year.

This will depend on the coin breaking through its current resistance level at around $2.50, while it will also depend on the fate of numerous XRP ETF applications.

But with Ripple expanding its cross-border payment business recently, the XRP price is certainly in a good position to continue rising throughout the rest of the year.

New Altcoins Bring Big-Rally Potential

While XRP remains one of the most bullish major tokens in the market, it won’t be the only altcoin gaining strongly in the second half of the year.

There will also be a variety of newer tokens that will do well, with certain presale coins in a good position now to outpace the market once they launch.

One of these is Bitcoin Bull (BTCBULL), an ERC-20 token that has now raised $6.9 million in its soon-to-be-ending sale.

With 20 days left to run, BTCBULL’s presale has been gaining momentum, with investors very enthusiastic about the coin’s deflationary tokenomics.

In particular, it will have a hard cap of 21 billion BTCBULL, with the coin’s team planning to conduct token burns whenever Bitcoin (BTC) reaches new price milestones.

The first burn will take place when BTC hits $125,000, with subsequent burns taking place with each additional $25,000 gained.

On top of this, Bitcoin Bull will also host airdrops – of BTC itself – whenever Bitcoin hits a new $50,000 milestone, beginning with $150,000.

This could make BTCBULL incredibly profitable to hold, with owners also able to stake the token for a passive income.

While its sale is ending soon, investors can still join by going to the Bitcoin Bull website and connecting a wallet.

BTCBULL is selling at its final presale price of $0.002555, although the success of its sale suggests that it could have a very strong listing.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
2025-06-07 03:48:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Smart Money Is Watching These Two Levels – Are You?
2025-06-09 12:42:32
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.30
0.36 %
XRP
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,496,412,372,603
1.43
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
2025-06-07 03:48:11
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Smart Money Is Watching These Two Levels – Are You?
2025-06-09 12:42:32
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Industry Talk
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ‘DOGE Millionaire’ Doubles Down on Memes – Which Coin is He Buying Now?
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-06-09 17:11:33
Press Releases
Inside MAOGA: The Presale Game Tapping Into Telegram’s Booming Crypto Ecosystem
2025-06-09 17:02:38
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler is a Brighton-based writer and journalist with over ten years of experience writing about crypto, technology, politics and culture. He has written for Cryptonews.com since late 2017, when the website was first launched, and has also written for Cointelegraph and CryptoVantage, as well as such websites as Forbes, Wired, Digital Trends and Business Insider.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors