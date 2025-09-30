BTC $113,007.48 0.56%
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 30, 2025

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Ethereum Market
“BTC has entered a corrective phase following its FOMC-driven rally, displaying classic ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ dynamics,” Bitfinex analysts say.
Last updated: 
why is crypto up today

The crypto market is up today, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization increasing 1.3% to $4.01 trillion. Most of the top 100 coins have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $173 billion.

TLDR:
  • The crypto market capitalization is up 1.3% on Tuesday morning (UTC);
  • All top 10 coins are up, with ETH leading the list;
  • BTC and ETH are the best performers in the category: up to $113,992 and $4,191, respectively;
  • BTC is in a corrective phase, showing ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ dynamics;
  • ’Price action suggests consolidation rather than continuation in the immediate term’;
  • ’Probabilities now tilt towards a cooling phase as the market digests realised gains’;
  • James Check argued that BTC reaching $300,000 is not impossible;
  • Both US BTC and ETH spot ETFs broke brief red streaks with inflows of $521.95 million and $546.96 million, respectively;
  • BlackRock’s IBIT surpassed Deribit as the leading venue for Bitcoin options;
  • Crypto market sentiment exited the fear zone and moved back into the neutral area.

    • Crypto Winners & Losers

    At the time of writing, all top 10 coins per market capitalization have increased over the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.1%, currently trading at $113,992. It’s the second-best performer in the category.

    Bitcoin (BTC)
    24h7d30d1yAll time

    Ethereum (ETH) is up 2.4%, now changing hands at $4,191. This is the highest gainer today.

    While Binance Coin (BNB) rose 1.4% to the price of $1,022, other coins on the list recorded increases below 1%.

    When it comes to the top 100 coins, 3 coins noted double-digit drops: Plasma (XPL), Provenance Blockchain (HASH), and Story (IP). They’re down 15.6% to $1.12, 11.7% to $0.0343, and 11.6% to $8.6, respectively.

    On the other side, Figure Heloc (FIGR_HELOC) appreciated the most: 6.7% to $1.05. It’s followed by MemeCore (M)’s 3%, changing hands at $2.37.

    Meanwhile, cooling funding rates signal a possibility for a more sustainable growth in ‘uptober’.

    Also, onchain data from Checkonchain and Unchained suggested that BTC is not even near its peak and has yet to “enter the euphoric right tail in the current cycle.”

    James Check, Checkonchain co-founder and Bitcoin analyst, argued that BTC reaching $240,000 or $300,000 is not impossible now that the coin is trading above $100,000.

    ‘Consolidation Rather Than Continuation’

    According to Bitfinex analysts, “BTC has entered a corrective phase following its [US] FOMC-driven rally, displaying classic ‘buy the rumour, sell the news’ dynamics.”

    Moreover, the broader market structure shows fading momentum, “with price action suggesting consolidation rather than continuation in the immediate term.”

    Additionally, the structure of inflows is another defining feature of the current cycle, the analysts argue. Earlier cycles often played out in a single prolonged wave of capital, but this cycle has “unfolded in three distinct multi-month surges,” each seeing heavy profit-taking.

    More than 90% of coins moved were transacted in profit at every cyclical peak. This is a clear signal of widespread distribution, per the analysts.

    They concluded that, “having just stepped back from the third such extreme, probabilities now tilt towards a cooling phase as the market digests realised gains.”

    Levels & Events to Watch Next

    At the time of writing on Tuesday morning, BTC trades at $113,992. There was a notable surge earlier in the day from the low of $111,808 to the intraday high of $114,762. This is also the coin’s intraweek high.

    The coin is now green across the 24-hour, 7-day, 1-month, and 1-year time frames. It’s up 0.6% in a week and 4.7% in a month.

    On the upside, investors are looking towards $116,150 and $117,850, after which the price could move toward $120,000. Conversely, should it drop below the support of $113,000 and $112,600, BTC could land at $110,350 and $108,700.

    Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

    Ethereum is currently trading at $4,191. It saw a lot choppier trading day than BTC: it fell to the low of $4,089, jumped to $4,202, decreased to $4,135, and appreciated to the intraday high of $4,230, before slightly correcting to the current price.

    Unlike BTC, ETH is red in the 7-day and 1-month time frames: 0.7% and 5.8%, respectively.

    Investors are now looking to see if the price will move above $4,500, which would open doors for higher prices and ATHs, or if it will fall towards $3,800.

    Ethereum (ETH)
    24h7d30d1yAll time

    Meanwhile, the crypto market sentiment has seen a slight increase. After spending a couple of days in the fear zone, the crypto fear and greed index moved back into the neutral area, now standing at 43.

    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Moreover, the US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) broke the latest, brief red streak on Monday, with $521.95 million in inflows. The cumulative net inflow now stands at $57.34 billion.

    Of the 12 ETFs, BlackRock was the only one with negative flows of $46.64 million. At the same time, nine are green. The highest among these – and the only triple-digit inflow – is Fidelity’s $298.7 million.

    Source: SoSoValue

    The US ETH ETFs also broke an outflow streak, recording $546.96 million in inflows on 29 September. All nine funds saw positive flows. The total net inflow is now at $13.67 billion.

    Two of these are up by three digits: Fidelity with $202.18 million and BlackRock with $154.2 million.

    Source: SoSoValue

    Meanwhile, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) surpassed Deribit, becoming the leading venue for Bitcoin options. Open interest in options linked to IBIT stood at nearly $38 billion after Friday’s expiry, compared with $32 billion on Deribit.

    Quick FAQ

    1. Why did crypto move with stocks today?

    The crypto market has increased over the past day, and major stock indexes closed higher for a second straight session on Monday. By the closing time on 29 September, the S&P 500 was up by 0.26%, the Nasdaq-100 increased by 0.44%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15%.

    1. Is this rally sustainable?

    We may see an additional brief rally before another pullback and consolidation period. Consolidation may be healthy, forming a base for the next leg up.

    The crypto market is up today, with the cryptocurrency market capitalization increasing 1.3% to $4.01 trillion. Most of the top 100 coins have appreciated over the past 24 hours. At the same time, the total crypto trading volume is at $173 billion. Crypto Winners & Losers At the time of writing, all top 10 coins per market capitalization have increased over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.1%, currently trading at $113,992. It's the second-best performer in the...

    At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

    Market Overview

    • 7d
    • 1m
    • 1y
    Market Cap
    $4,062,231,230,860
    -0.06
    Trending Crypto
