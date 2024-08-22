Trader Turns $1,000 into $750K Overnight, Thanks to a Crypto Billionaire’s Profile Pic

The wallet's holdings rose up past $400,000 and at their height were worth $750,000, making for unrealised profits of 750X.

One lucky meme coin trader watched his investment of $999.91 Sun Wukong ($SUNWUKONG) balloon into unrealized returns of about $750,000, according to a tweet by blockchain intelligence company Arkham Intel.

Unknown trader TDm2 snapped up a fraction under a thousand dollars worth of $SUNWUKONG in the early hours of August 19th UTC. The token is a new TRON meme coin that pays tribute to Sun Wukong, the main character in the newly released Black Myth: Wukong video game.

Congratulations to trader TDm2 for turning $1K into $400K on SUNWUKONG



TDm2 bought $999.9 of SUNWUKONG before it exited @sunpumpmeme’s bonding curve 2 days ago.



After Justin Sun changed his profile picture to Sun Wukong, TDm2’s tokens are now worth $403,187 – a >400x gain.… pic.twitter.com/DYyMAFfjcR — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 21, 2024

Yesterday, TRON founder Justin Sun changed his profile picture to Sun Wukong and the meme coin exploded in value.

TDm2’s holdings rose up past $400,000 and at their height were worth $750,000, making for unrealised profits of 750X.

However, the anonymous investor still hasn’t sold their stash, and they’re currently sitting on about $526,109.98, according to on-chain data.

According to DEXScreener, Sun Wukong currently commands a market cap of $9.5 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.3 million.

The most recent trading chart suggests that the price may recover up to $0.016, but right now it is displaying early signs of a bearish flag pattern, suggesting the potential of a sudden drop to lower than the previous $0.0095 support level.

As Sun Wukong Pumps, Crypto All-Stars Enjoys $638,450 Launch

There’s only so much mileage the Sun Wukong meme coin will have when its price drivers come from video game or Justin Sun announcements.

Still, it’s a drop in the ocean compared to crypto’s entrenched $40 billion meme coin sector.

Those looking for the catalytic gold rushes of the early days of meme coins are better served looking into some of the presales that are quietly attracting millions not just for the memes, but for their utility too.

One project pioneering a unified staking protocol for meme coin fans is Crypto All-Stars, represented by the $STARS token.

Crypto-All Stars is a revolutionary staking platform that brings together the most celebrated meme coins in one place.

Holders of Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Based Brett, MogCoin, Milady, TurboToken, Toshi The Cat, Coq Inu, and BonkCoin can stake them on the platform and earn passive income in the form of $STARS with a rewards rate currently set at 2,336%.

The team has allocated 20% of the tokens for its presale. The other 25% is for presale staking, 20% for marketing, 10% CEX/DEX listing, and the rest 25% for the MemeVault Ecosystem.

This new meme coin project has gained so much popularity that its presale has already raised $638,450 since its launch last week.

Following the purchase, you can begin staking for rewards and claim the tokens once the presale ends.

So, if you are a meme coin holder who wishes to put your money to work, Crypto All-Stars is a better option than SUn Wukong. Head to the website to buy $STARS with ETH, USDT, BNB, or even by card.

Follow them on social media – X (Twitter) | Telegram to stay up-to-date on all their development plans.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.