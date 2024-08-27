Top Crypto Performers Today August 27 – Floki, Klayton, Maker

Author Joel Frank Author Joel Frank About Author Since graduating with a degree in economics from the University of Birmingham in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. He firmly believes that emerging crypto technology... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 27, 2024 00:09 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

As major crypto prices subside ahead of key risk events later in the week, including upcoming Nvidia earnings and US Core PCE inflation data, traders hunting for top crypto performers are scouring the altcoin markets today.

“The name of the company is NVIDIA. It's a cutting-edge high-tech company that’s bigger than Canada’s GDP. It's so massive that CNBC has a countdown for its earnings and Goldman Sachs says it’s the most important stock on the planet. Everyone and their grandma owns a piece of… pic.twitter.com/YUG7y351UZ — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) August 27, 2024

Indeed, even then, major cryptos are often declining, and some smaller altcoins are pushing higher.

That could be because of a bullish narrative/piece of news particular to one specific altcoin or a positive technical development.

Either way, while Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are down 2-5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, some coins are gaining.

Look at these top crypto performers today and assess whether they might be the best crypto to buy now.

Top Crypto Performers Today – Which Are They?

Ethereum meme coin Floki (FLOKI) is one of the only cryptos in the green on Tuesday, making it one of the top crypto performers today.

Per CoinMarketCap, FLOKI was last up just under 4%, trading at $0.000157.

FLOKI’s gains are in the wake of promising technical development.

The FLOKI price broke out of a three-month bearish trend channel and exceeded its 50DMA.

Technical analysis suggests a quick retest of July highs at $0.00021 could be on the cards.

A more than 2x rally back to yearly highs in the $0.00035 area is also very possible.

Floki could easily rank as one of the top meme coins to buy right now.

Klaytn (KLAY) and Maker (MKR) are other top crypto performers trading in the green on Tuesday.

KLAY is up 2% in 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap to above $0.17.

The crypto’s outperformance comes ahead of its merger with the Finschia blockchain to form the Kaia Chain.

We are just 2 days away from the Kaia Mainnet launch, and it's time to unveil sneaks of what we've been building in preparation: Kaia Portal.



Designed for the truly onchain, Kaia Portal is here to reward you for every onchain action. Kaia Portal Mission Epoch 1 will be launching… pic.twitter.com/csaHNVXdev — Kaia (prev. Klaytn & Finschia) (@KaiaChain) August 27, 2024

MKR, meanwhile, is up 1.6% in 24 hours to around $2,150, per CoinMarketCap.

The DeFi token is undergoing a rebrand, which will be renamed “Sky.”

Its DAI stablecoin, meanwhile, will be renamed to USDS.

🆕 MakerDAO has rebranded to @SkyEcosystem and will launch its new USDS stablecoin on Sept. 14.



The move marks a major milestone in the project's Endgame overhaul.



"Sky represents the complete transformation of Maker," the project's founder, @RuneKek, told The Defiant 👀… — The Defiant (@DefiantNews) August 27, 2024

Better Alternative to Top Crypto Gainers Today

The above-mentioned coins might be able to post solid gains in this bull market. Perhaps they could even rally 5-10x.

Many crypto traders are looking for a bigger upside potential of as much as 100x.

One of the best ways to secure large gains like this is to get into a new crypto project before it goes viral.

One of the best ways to do this is by investing in a project’s presale.

Of course, presales are very risky. They rely on a project’s team delivering on its promises and a good dose of luck.

So traders must do their research and only invest in projects that they are confident have a high chance of success.

Analysts at Cryptonews.com keep a watchful eye on the presale market. Here are some of their top picks.

20 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In Now

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.