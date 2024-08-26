Top Crypto Performers Today – Akash Network, Helium

As major cryptocurrencies subside following last Friday’s strong rally, with investors looking ahead to major upcoming catalysts later in the week including Nvidia earnings and US Core PCE inflation data, investors are looking for top crypto performers today that might be able to deliver strong gains in the coming weeks.

Helium (HNT) and Akash Network (AKT) are the only two top 100 cryptos trading in the green on Monday.

Per CoinMarketCap, HNT was up 11.4% and AKT was up 5% in the past 24 hours.

These two top crypto performers today are pumping despite major cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) trading with over 2% losses on Monday.

Could Nvidia Power AKT Back Above $4.0?

One reason for the pump could be Nvidia’s upcoming earnings.

Nvidia Q2 earnings Wed 28th



AI-focused cryptos surge ahead of highly anticipated Q2 earnings of Nvida



Render ( $RNDR) jumped 42% in 7 days trading at $6.26



Akash Network ( $AKT) up 10% in last 7 days at $2.7



Akash Network and Render are aligned with Nvidia’s business because… pic.twitter.com/X48zo32goX — 3.0 TV (@reallive3tv) August 26, 2024

Akash Network sits at the cross-section of AI and blockchain technology, given it is a decentralized, blockchain-powered compute network.

AKT also has direct integrations with Nvidia products.

Nader Khalil, Director of Dev Tech for NVIDIA, confirmed Akash integration into NVIDIA's product Brev.



You have "partnerships", $AKT has integrations. https://t.co/wRCL7cO3dR pic.twitter.com/nEubNcMu41 — Greg Osuri (@gregosuri) August 26, 2024

AKT was last trading just under $2.90, and struggling with resistance in the form of its 50DMA.

The 50DMA has offered stiff resistance in recent months.

A break above here could see AKT quickly rally to challenge, where early July highs and the 200DMA reside.

A stronger-than-expected Nvidia earnings release could be just the catalyst that AI cryptos like AKT are looking for.

Will HNT Also Benefit?

But this could also lift the broader crypto market. And HNT, another of the top crypto performers today could also benefit.

HNT’s big push higher on Monday has seen it rally back above $7.10, with bulls eyeing a retest of recent highs in the $8.0 area soon.

That could open the door to an eventual return to 2024 highs in the $11 area.

Helium, a decentralized Internet of Things wireless network protocol, is one of the leading DePIN protocols right now.

Increasingly believe DePIN will onboard the masses and showcase how blockchains can provide utility in a sustainable manner.



Take @helium — over 500,000 subscribers have leveraged the network via the Carrier Offload beta. As the supply side accelerates, especially with… — Nick Garcia (@NickDGarcia) August 26, 2024

Both of the top crypto performers today AKT and HNT could be the best crypto to buy now.

