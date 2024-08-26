Top Crypto Performers Today – Akash Network, Helium
As major cryptocurrencies subside following last Friday’s strong rally, with investors looking ahead to major upcoming catalysts later in the week including Nvidia earnings and US Core PCE inflation data, investors are looking for top crypto performers today that might be able to deliver strong gains in the coming weeks.
Helium (HNT) and Akash Network (AKT) are the only two top 100 cryptos trading in the green on Monday.
Per CoinMarketCap, HNT was up 11.4% and AKT was up 5% in the past 24 hours.
These two top crypto performers today are pumping despite major cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) trading with over 2% losses on Monday.
Could Nvidia Power AKT Back Above $4.0?
One reason for the pump could be Nvidia’s upcoming earnings.
Akash Network sits at the cross-section of AI and blockchain technology, given it is a decentralized, blockchain-powered compute network.
AKT also has direct integrations with Nvidia products.
AKT was last trading just under $2.90, and struggling with resistance in the form of its 50DMA.
The 50DMA has offered stiff resistance in recent months.
A break above here could see AKT quickly rally to challenge, where early July highs and the 200DMA reside.
A stronger-than-expected Nvidia earnings release could be just the catalyst that AI cryptos like AKT are looking for.
Will HNT Also Benefit?
But this could also lift the broader crypto market. And HNT, another of the top crypto performers today could also benefit.
HNT’s big push higher on Monday has seen it rally back above $7.10, with bulls eyeing a retest of recent highs in the $8.0 area soon.
That could open the door to an eventual return to 2024 highs in the $11 area.
Helium, a decentralized Internet of Things wireless network protocol, is one of the leading DePIN protocols right now.
Both of the top crypto performers today AKT and HNT could be the best crypto to buy now.
Alternative to Top Crypto Performers Today
Both HNT and AKT have 5-10x potential this bull market. That said, some investors will be looking for bigger upside potential.
An alternative to top crypto performers today that they might want to consider is crypto presale investing.
Presales offer investors a chance to get into a promising project early at a discount price.
Of course, they carry risk, as do all forms of crypto investing.
But if investors do their due diligence and only get involved in high-conviction projects, they can make excellent returns.
Here are some top picks from the team at Cryptonews.com that might be worth checking out.
17 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In Now