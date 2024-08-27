The Dogecoin Millionaire Says Buy Meme Coins On Each Chain – BRETT, PEPE, REDO, SNEK, WIF

Of The Dogecoin Millionaire's meme coin recommendations, only Resistance Dog is likely to blow up in the short-term.

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The Dogecoin millionaire, alias SlumDOGE Millionaire on X (@ProTheDoge) gave unsolicited financial advice to his followers to buy up the largest meme coin on each blockchain.

Wait! There’s one more to include:$REDO – biggest meme coin on #TON https://t.co/M1akpqAUtE — SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) March 17, 2024 As his investment examples, The Dogecoin Millionaire listed Pepe ($PEPE), DogWifHat ($WIF), $SNEK, $BRETT, $WOLF and $REDO.

Now, long-term holders of Pepe will admit that their cryptocurrency has posted blistering returns in the last 365 days. Specifically, Pepe grew 825% and currently trades at $0.000008358.

These returns are tidier crypto market leader Bitcoin ($BTC), which grew 136% to its current price of $61,876.

However, other meme coins have struggled recently. Having launched last November, DogWifHat ($WIF) doesn’t have enough data to show its performance over the year, but it effectively halved from a price of just south of $4 down to less than $2 in the last 90 days. The last 30 days have resulted in a 30% pullback.

Landwolf ($WOLF) is down 34% from its price 90 days ago, while $BRETT holders are 35% down from last month.

For now, Resistance Dog ($REDO) is the Dogecoin Millionaire’s likeliest contender. The Open Network’s anti-censorship meme coin is up 95.5% in the last seven days after TON developers changed their profile pictures in solidarity with Pavel Durov, the Telegram CEO arrested on Saturday.

Investors Find What Dogecoin Millionaire Misses: The Meme Games

Meme coins are volatile on the open market precisely because they have no underlying value beyond cultural capital.

Those looking for the sweltering upside of a meme coin gold rush should consider allocating a small portion of their portfolios into some of the viral meme coin presales that are around.

One such presale, called The Meme Games ($MGMES). has raised over $400,200.

Those who buy $MGMES tokens now are prompted to select their favorite meme coin avatar, between Dogecoin, Pepe, DogWifHat, Brett and Turbo, and watch them race for a one-in-five chance to claim a 25% bonus on their initial purchase.

$MGMES is currently selling at a fixed presale price of $0.00935. In three days it rises incrementally to the next fixed price of $0.0094.

This means today’s investors can purchase 10,000 $MGMES at just $93.50

This is the lowest price the token will be at for the rest of the presale season, which runs concurrently with this year’s Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Participants can purchase $MGMES an unlimited number of times with no minimum purchase requirement to increase their chances of securing multiple 25% token bonuses.

The official project website and whitepaper encourage investors to stake tokens during the presale to take advantage of the tidy 481% APY on offer right now.

This figure decreases with the number of stakers, so participants will want to stake early and stake big to maximize yield. Notably, staking is only available on Ethereum.

Even though it’s only in presale, $MGMES is something that will no doubt appear on the radar of SlumDOGE Millionaire.

Follow The Meme Games on Twitter and Telegram.

Join the presale via the official website.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.