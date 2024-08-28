PlayDoge Offers Last 20 Hours to Buy $PLAY Before DEX Listing, Nearly $6.5M Raised

The PlayDoge DEX listing is scheduled for August 29. Secure your $PLAY tokens at the presale price before the listing.

PlayDoge ($PLAY) offers anyone the opportunity to be an early investor before its decentralized exchange (DEX) listing on August 29 at 10 AM UTC.

The project has caught the eye of thousands of crypto investors who have already poured a collective $6 million into its presale, which lasted just over two months. PlayDoge merges play-to-earn mechanics with meme coins through its upcoming mobile game, a crypto revamp of Tamagotchi.

Since the presale ended on August 26, nearly half a million more has been invested in the project, bringing its total funding close to $6.5 million.

With the final price set at $0.00532 and the FOMO kicking in during the final 20 hours before the token claim and listing, reaching or possibly surpassing this target is entirely plausible.

If you are not on the PlayDoge bandwagon yet, now’s your last chance to grab $PLAY at the lowest rate. Head over to the PlayDoge website and secure your $PLAY tokens before time runs out.

Playdoge Recap: Why Investors Can’t Wait for the Game and Token Launch on Dex

PlayDoge blends the iconic Doge meme with the nostalgic Tamagotchi game to deliver a fresh gaming experience. With the game’s launch, players can engage with the crypto world’s favorite dog breed and earn $PLAY, a meme coin quickly gaining a reputation as the new Dogecoin ($DOGE).

This revamped version of the 90s classic, though, ensures that a virtual pet owner’s dedication to feeding, caring for, and engaging with their Shiba Inu pets directly translates into rewards. The more effort put into pet care, the more $PLAY tokens can be earned.

Top players get on the game’s Leaderboard, which is the ticket to receiving bonus tokens and exclusive rewards.

$PLAY tokens are versatile; they can be used for in-game purchases and various gameplay activities, as shown in PlayDoge’s footage on X below.

This 💩 won’t clean itself up!



Make your mom proud – be a responsible pet-caring degen. 🐶



Secure your moon bag NOW! 👉 https://t.co/JT0VEofqf2 pic.twitter.com/7hCjuOD4Kc — PlayDoge (@PlayDogeGame) August 14, 2024

Plus with mini-games and diverse features, $PLAY promises multiple avenues for utility and fun.

Beyond in-game purchases, $PLAY tokens can also be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, adding value beyond the game itself.

With its upcoming release on Google Play and the Apple App Store, combined with the token’s strong memetic appeal, it’s no wonder that media outlets like InsideBitcoins and ReadWrite have hailed it as a “100x gem,” while Crypto News has highlighted its explosive potential in a recent YouTube feature.

Details on Playdoge Token Claim

As mentioned, the $PLAY token is set to list and become available for claiming on Thursday at 10 AM UTC, meaning that there’s very little time to grab $PLAY at its potentially lowest price ever at just $0.00532.

Following the DEX listing, $PLAY may also land a spot on the world’s largest centralized exchange (CEX), Binance, given that it runs on BNB Smart Chain, not to mention the resounding presale buzz it has already generated. It’s quite possible that Binance’s listing team has its sights set on listing $PLAY soon.

If you haven’t bought $PLAY yet, visit the project’s website now to purchase tokens using BNB, USDT, ETH, or a bank card.

For those who’ve purchased $PLAY on BNB Smart Chain, use this token address to import it into your wallet: 0xb68a20b9e9B06fDE873897e12Ab3372ce48F1A8A.

For Ethereum, use this address: 0x6551698ee65f5db726e49f9ab0ff1ce9419003a7.

🚨 Important Information Ahead of Tomorrow’s Claim 🚨



Please ensure you import the correct token contract address:



🔸 If you bought $PLAY on BSC: 0xb68a20b9e9B06fDE873897e12Ab3372ce48F1A8Ahttps://t.co/wlcabzNlNV



🔹 If you bought $PLAY on ETH:… pic.twitter.com/uvdhsg3YLA — PlayDoge (@PlayDogeGame) August 28, 2024

PlayDoge’s smart contract has passed a full audit conducted by SolidProof, revealing zero issues in the integrity of its code. Don’t miss out – buy $PLAY now while you still can.

