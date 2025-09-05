Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Set To Star In New High-Stakes Bitcoin Thriller ‘Killing Satoshi’
Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Oscar winner Casey Affleck are set to star in a new film about pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Variety reports.
Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Team Up For Satoshi Thriller
According to the entertainment news outlet, Davidson and Affleck are signed on to star in Doug Liman’s (“The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith) “Killing Satoshi,” a conspiracy thriller slated to delve into the mystery surrounding the elusive Bitcoin founder.
Longstanding Clint Eastwood collaborator Nick Schenk (“Gran Torino,” “The Mule”) wrote the screenplay, which Liman describes as a “David and Goliath” story.
Though Davidson and Affleck’s character descriptions remain confidential, the film’s plot “weaves together political intrigue, high-tech espionage and a race against time as forces across the globe – spanning governments, Wall Street and Silicon Valley – wage an all-out battle for control.”
“‘Killing Satoshi’” follows unlikely antiheroes taking on the most powerful people on the planet in an epic battle that strikes at the core of what money is and who controls it,” Liman told Variety. “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Casey Affleck again opposite the incredible Pete Davidson.”
Originally developed by Relativity Media founder Ryan Kavanaugh, the film is being produced by Kavanaugh’s production company Proxima alongside Aperture Media Partners.
Filming will begin in London next month ahead of its anticipated 2026 premiere.
Obamas Producing New Netflix Series About FTX Scandal
“Killing Satoshi” is the second blockchain-focused film and TV project to make headlines this year.
In May, streaming giant Netflix announced that it had given the green light to an eight-episode limited series, “The Altruists,” about the FTX scandal.
According to Netflix, the show will follow “two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye” ahead of the crypto exchange’s $8 billion collapse.
Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, “The Altruists” stars Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle as former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, respectively.
