Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Set To Star In New High-Stakes Bitcoin Thriller ‘Killing Satoshi’

The high-stakes thriller promises political intrigue, espionage, and a fight against forces determined to control the future of money.

Author Julia Smith Author Julia Smith About Author Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News. Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: September 4, 2025

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Oscar winner Casey Affleck are set to star in a new film about pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Variety reports.

Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Team Up For Satoshi Thriller

According to the entertainment news outlet, Davidson and Affleck are signed on to star in Doug Liman’s (“The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith) “Killing Satoshi,” a conspiracy thriller slated to delve into the mystery surrounding the elusive Bitcoin founder.

Longstanding Clint Eastwood collaborator Nick Schenk (“Gran Torino,” “The Mule”) wrote the screenplay, which Liman describes as a “David and Goliath” story.

Though Davidson and Affleck’s character descriptions remain confidential, the film’s plot “weaves together political intrigue, high-tech espionage and a race against time as forces across the globe – spanning governments, Wall Street and Silicon Valley – wage an all-out battle for control.”

“‘Killing Satoshi’” follows unlikely antiheroes taking on the most powerful people on the planet in an epic battle that strikes at the core of what money is and who controls it,” Liman told Variety. “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Casey Affleck again opposite the incredible Pete Davidson.”

A feature film called "Killing Satoshi" set to be released in 2026.



It is being directed by Doug Liman (also directed The Bourne Identity) and will star Casey Affleck and Pete Davidson.



The thriller will focus on the creation of Bitcoin and the identity of its mysterious… pic.twitter.com/C0rEI2irvc — LondonCryptoClub (@LDNCryptoClub) September 3, 2025

Originally developed by Relativity Media founder Ryan Kavanaugh, the film is being produced by Kavanaugh’s production company Proxima alongside Aperture Media Partners.

Filming will begin in London next month ahead of its anticipated 2026 premiere.

Obamas Producing New Netflix Series About FTX Scandal

“Killing Satoshi” is the second blockchain-focused film and TV project to make headlines this year.

In May, streaming giant Netflix announced that it had given the green light to an eight-episode limited series, “The Altruists,” about the FTX scandal.

According to Netflix, the show will follow “two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye” ahead of the crypto exchange’s $8 billion collapse.

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, “The Altruists” stars Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle as former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, respectively.