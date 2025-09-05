BTC $111,298.07 0.03%
ETH $4,311.68 -2.14%
SOL $203.11 -2.39%
PEPE $0.0000095 -2.30%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.73%
DOGE $0.21 -1.65%
XRP $2.80 -1.61%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.23
Cryptonews News

Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Set To Star In New High-Stakes Bitcoin Thriller ‘Killing Satoshi’

Bitcoin FTX satoshi
The high-stakes thriller promises political intrigue, espionage, and a fight against forces determined to control the future of money.
Author
Julia Smith
Author
Julia Smith
About Author

Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson and Oscar winner Casey Affleck are set to star in a new film about pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, Variety reports.

Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Team Up For Satoshi Thriller

According to the entertainment news outlet, Davidson and Affleck are signed on to star in Doug Liman’s (“The Bourne Identity,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith) “Killing Satoshi,” a conspiracy thriller slated to delve into the mystery surrounding the elusive Bitcoin founder.

Longstanding Clint Eastwood collaborator Nick Schenk (“Gran Torino,” “The Mule”) wrote the screenplay, which Liman describes as a “David and Goliath” story.

Though Davidson and Affleck’s character descriptions remain confidential, the film’s plot “weaves together political intrigue, high-tech espionage and a race against time as forces across the globe – spanning governments, Wall Street and Silicon Valley – wage an all-out battle for control.”

“‘Killing Satoshi’” follows unlikely antiheroes taking on the most powerful people on the planet in an epic battle that strikes at the core of what money is and who controls it,” Liman told Variety. “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Casey Affleck again opposite the incredible Pete Davidson.”

Originally developed by Relativity Media founder Ryan Kavanaugh, the film is being produced by Kavanaugh’s production company Proxima alongside Aperture Media Partners.

Filming will begin in London next month ahead of its anticipated 2026 premiere.

Obamas Producing New Netflix Series About FTX Scandal

“Killing Satoshi” is the second blockchain-focused film and TV project to make headlines this year.

In May, streaming giant Netflix announced that it had given the green light to an eight-episode limited series, “The Altruists,” about the FTX scandal.

According to Netflix, the show will follow “two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye” ahead of the crypto exchange’s $8 billion collapse.

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, “The Altruists” stars Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle as former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, respectively.

Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags
2025-09-03 04:29:16
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-04 09:56:45
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-04 13:11:21
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-04 11:06:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,017,547,168,994
1.28
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
TOKEN6900 is Live And Could Be the Next SPX6900 
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 4, 2025 – Bitcoin Steadies at $112K, ETH Tops $4,400 as Traders Brace for September Slump
2025-09-04 04:24:05
,
by Jai Pratap
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 3, 2025 – Crypto Market Rises Across Sectors as RWA Leads With 6% Gain, ETH Lags
2025-09-03 04:29:16
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-04 09:56:45
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-04 13:11:21
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-04 11:06:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
Pete Davidson, Casey Affleck Set To Star In New High-Stakes Bitcoin Thriller ‘Killing Satoshi’
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
2025-09-05 03:14:07
Blockchain News
Russian Finance Ministry Wants to Lower Citizens’ Barriers to Crypto Market Entry
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-04 23:30:00
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced editor with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors