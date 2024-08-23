Pepe Unchained Raises Record-Breaking $10M in Presale, 2 Days Left to Secure Lowest Price

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has barreled past the $10 million milestone just two months after its presale debut.

This new meme coin, rocking its own blockchain to tackle Pepe ownership quirks, is smashing funding goals week after week.

And with the Layer 2 chain nearing its launch, as teased by Pepe Unchained on X, it could indicate that the presale might be wrapping up soon. So, snagging $PEPU at its current discounted rate is definitely a time-sensitive deal.

Right now, $PEPU is priced at $0.0092364, but it’s set to jump to $0.00927340 in less than 48 hours.

Pepe Unchained promises a smoother ride to Pepe ownership, and investors are all in. Missing out on this deal might leave you kicking yourself, like the regret of not buying Bitcoin seven years ago.

Trump may not be able to keep his promises even if he gives Musk a cabinet position, but Pepe Unchained sure will

Donald Trump’s crypto branding has really paid off. He’s pulled in around $4 million in digital assets in campaign funds and occasionally managed to move the market with his campaign’s “wins”, like his dramatic fist-in-the-air stance after surviving an assassination attempt or his roaring speech at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville.

But the truth is, Trump has a history of making bold promises that don’t always pan out. Remember the whole “Mexico will pay for the wall” thing? That never happened.

And if he were to get re-elected, don’t count on him kicking Gary Gensler out of the SEC on his first day in office.

While some promises might fall flat, that’s not the case with Pepe Unchained’s Layer 2 chain.

Pepe Unchained’s Layer 2 chain is currently under intense development, and once it launches – expected to be right after the presale concludes – it’ll give investors a chance to get Pepe at a lower cost and with faster transactions compared to its clunky predecessors, Pepe ($PEPE) and PepeCoin ($PEPECOIN), which are still stuck on Ethereum.

Pepe is preparing to launch his own Layer 2 blockchain solution soon:



🧠 Instant bridging between ETH and Pepe Chain

🧠 Lowest transaction fees

🧠 100x faster transaction speeds compared to ETH

🧠 Dedicated Block Explorer



Get ready to join the future with Pepe Unchained! ⛓️🐸 pic.twitter.com/9gxNnddMyq — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 18, 2024

Layer 2s like Pepe Unchained have a collective TVL of $37 billion

As mentioned in the X post above, Pepe Unchained will have its own dedicated blockchain explorer because, yes, it’s a whole new blockchain.

This is great news for the project’s early investors because it means the platform will support token creation – think Pepe-themed DeFi tokens, NFTs, and more. The possibilities are endless.

And best of all, $PEPU will be at the center of it all, moving beyond just being a meme coin to becoming the token in every transaction.

Pepe Unchained’s design fits perfectly with the booming Layer 2 scene, where the combined value of bridged, externally bridged, and natively minted tokens has surged to $37 billion, a whopping 226% increase from last year.

A big part of this growth comes from the Base chain, another Ethereum-based Layer 2 that has undergone significant growth to even challenge Solana for the top spot in meme coin launches.

Base alone holds a 16.86% share of the value locked tracked by L2Beat, which equates to about $6.27 billion.

L2BEAT – The state of the layer two ecosystem

If Pepe Unchained can match the success of Base, there’s no telling how high $PEPU’s price could climb.

It is precisely why the trusted crypto educational platform 99Bitcoins on YouTube has ranked it as a top crypto to buy right now.

Early Pepe Unchained contributors can grow their $PEPU holdings at 200% APY

It’s a race to become a $PEPU whale. Those who piled up $PEPE tokens in the first half of 2024 are thriving even while the entire market is down.

Early $PEPU investors will be in a similarly enviable position once Pepe Unchained is listed on major exchanges.

So, to achieve whale status, stake your $PEPU holdings for an impressive 200% annual percentage yield (APY).

If you haven’t jumped on the $PEPU presale yet, head over to the Pepe Unchained website. Connect your wallet and buy $PEPU with ETH, USDT, or BNB. Credit cards are also accepted.

Pepe Unchained has completed thorough audits by Coinsult and SolidProof, ensuring its smart contract is free of malicious code or critical issues.

Stay updated on the latest news about Pepe Unchained by joining its community on X and Telegram.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.