BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
ETH $4,282.78 0.44%
SOL $185.02 1.07%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.97%
SHIB $0.000012 0.36%
DOGE $0.21 1.06%
XRP $2.90 -0.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.86
Cryptonews Price Analysis

OKB Price Prediction: OKB Continues to Pump Hard, Is $220 Within Reach Today?

okb OKX Price Prediction Token Burn
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
After a massive token burn, OKB has moved from $46 to $205 as of today. How high can the token go? Find out in this OKB price prediction.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
Author
Alejandro Arrieche
About Author

Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
1755782483-okb-price-prediction

After a massive token burn that reduced its circulating supply from 300 million to just 21 million, OKB has booked a 100% gain in the past 7 days and the latest price action favors a bullish OKB price prediction as the token just surpassed the $200 mark.

It has been a wild ride for OKB investors as this exchange token went up from $46 to $105 in just a day after X Layer announced the burn.

The move is part of an ongoing migration off the Ethereum mainnet that resulted in X Layer’s relaunch as a standalone blockchain powered by the OKB token.

The price retreated a bit to around $90 and then exploded just a few days after to its current high of $205. OKB was primarily bought by users of the OKX crypto exchange to get discounts on trading fees.

Those who held on to the token during this rally have already booked a 350% gain.

OKB Price Prediction: OKB Volumes Explode But RSI Flashes Warning Signal

Trading volumes for OKB have exploded by 394% in the past 24 hours alone with $1.3 billion worth of the token exchanging hands during that brief period. This figure accounts for 30% of the asset’s circulating supply.

It seems highly likely that OKB will hit $220 today once the American session opens.

okb price chart

The daily chart shows the strong vertical ascent that OKB has experienced since the burn. There are a couple of support areas to watch in case of a retreat at this point. These levels could provide attractive entries for late buyers.

The $123 is perhaps the most relevant from a technical standpoint as the project’s market cap would sit at its pre-burn level if it hits that mark. However, that would require a highly unlikely 40% drop from OKB’s current price level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) favors an imminent pullback as it has entered extreme overbought levels. Even though OKB may not hit $123, any meaningful retreat could be considered a buying opportunity as the baseline OKB price prediction is still bullish.

As exchange tokens are hit with a wave of positive momentum, the odds of a 10X move have increased for the best crypto presales in this sector like Best Wallet (BEST).

Best Wallet (BEST) Hits $15M Raised as It Prepares to Wrap Up Its Successful Presale

Best Wallet (BEST) is an innovative crypto wallet that supports assets in 60 different blockchains and offers low swap fees.

best wallet crypto presale

The project has launched a highly user-friendly mobile app for iOS and Android devices that has already received positive ratings by early adopters.

The $BEST token will power the Best Wallet ecosystem and will be used to get fee discounts and early access to new features. Once the wallet gains popularity, the demand for this utility token will skyrocket.

In addition, through the Upcoming Tokens tool, users can get access to the best crypto presales in the market. As part of its ambitious roadmap, the developing team will soon launch a decentralized exchange and a debit card that will allow users to pay for their day-to-day expenses with crypto.

To buy $BEST before the presale ends, head to the Best Wallet website and connect your wallet. If you don’t have one, simply download the app here. You can either swap USDT or ETH for this token or use a bank card to make your purchase.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,059,183,824,958
-3.75
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Tests $4,350 Resistance – $10K This Cycle?
2025-08-20 19:21:22
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Thailand Launches Crypto-to-Baht Payment System for Tourists Starting August 18
2025-08-17 11:01:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds
2025-08-18 16:52:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-21 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Brazil Debates Massive $19B Strategic Bitcoin Reserve — Will It Challenge Dollar Dominance?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-21 14:45:52
Features
Jackson Hole Summit Will Be Crucial Test for Bitcoin
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-21 14:40:19
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro is a seasoned financial analyst and adept business expert with over seven years of experience in dissecting complex business topics and vital market trends. His insightful writing, which has graced notable publications besides Cryptonews including The Modest Wallet, and Capital.com, spans from high-level business topics to cryptocurrency nuances and in-depth stock market analysis.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors