Meme Kombat Kicks Off Season 2 With Major Upgrades – Get Your Hands on Limited Edition Fighter NFTs

Meme Kombat launches Season 2 with gameplay upgrades and a new NFT collection featuring unique fighter artwork.

Meme Kombat ($MK), the ultimate meme coin brawl-fest, has just launched its second season, packed with even more exciting upgrades.

This gaming sensation, which raked in a whopping $10 million during its presale, continues to deliver on its roadmap goals. Season Two kicked off with a bang on July 28.

Season one saw over 20,000 battles. With the new season now underway, that number has soared quickly to over 30,000, helped by fresh battle formats that keep players on the edge of their seats..

Meme Kombat is on fire and if you haven’t joined the exhilarating ride and placed your bets on your favorite meme fighter yet, head over to its website and dive into the battle arena.

Over 200 million $MK wagered on Meme Kombat

In the Meme Kombat arena, players continue to go all in on meme coin fighters, such as Wojak, Sponge, Baby Doge, Pepe, Pepe 2.0, and more.

According to its latest weekly update on August 20, a jaw-dropping 12 million $MK tokens were wagered in just one week.

That week alone saw 610 players duking it out in 2,767 battles. Bets totaled 27,821, with 13,898 of those turning into wins.

Cumulative bets have now surpassed 650,000, with over 200 million $MK tokens wagered.

With season two’s thrilling new gameplay mechanics, revamped graphics, enhanced sound effects, and a new AI support tool to help players answer commonly asked questions quickly, the game’s popularity is set to soar even higher. The ecosystem and wagering activity are expected to expand rapidly as well.

MK NFT Collection reached nearly $100,000 in trading volume

As mentioned, Meme Kombat has just launched its MK NFT collection on OpenSea, showcasing everyone’s favorite fighters decked out in epic battle armor.

The MK NFT collection gives players the chance to truly own an MK fighter. It features 4,000 unique NFTs, with around 2,641 listed unique owners.

The total sales volume of these NFTs has already hit 37 ETH, which is nearly $100,000 in ETH’s current price.

What’s even more exciting is that these NFTs aren’t just flashy trophies in a crypto user’s wallet – they have a grander purpose of being integrated into the game’s ecosystem in the future.

While the exact details are still under wraps, there’s buzz that they might be unique characters with distinct skill sets for battle.

Meme Kombat’s team continues to put its community’s best interests first

All of these updates highlight the development team’s commitment to the project’s continued growth as it nears its first anniversary.

Despite a few challenges along the way, the Meme Kombat team has met its roadmap goals and is advancing the project toward new milestones.

The team values its community greatly and even hosts weekly AMAs to keep everyone informed.

The most recent session on August 20 covered topics such as phone optimizations, marketing strategies, community engagement, development and security updates, future plans, as well as staking and contests.

If you haven’t yet joined the Season Two battles, here’s how to get in on the action: First, secure your $MK tokens, which you can purchase on Uniswap. You can also purchase $MK tokens directly from the Meme Kombat website.

Once you have your tokens, head to the arena where battles are always happening. Place your bets with $MK tokens, and when you win, you’ll earn more $MK tokens instantly.

For those who prefer not to engage in battles or are interested in $ MK’s investment potential, you can also stake your tokens through Meme Kombat’s staking protocol.

$MK tokens boast a high daily trading volume, with $47 million traded on DEXs since their launch in March.

You can join the project’s community by joining them on X and Telegram.

