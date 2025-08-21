BTC $113,334.08 -0.15%
ETH $4,282.78 0.44%
SOL $185.02 1.07%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.97%
SHIB $0.000012 0.36%
DOGE $0.21 1.06%
XRP $2.90 -0.29%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.86
Cryptonews Price Analysis

[LIVE] DOGE Price Tracker: Latest Dogecoin News and Price Updates for August 21, 2025

Altcoins DOGE Market
Dogecoin rebounds from recent lows as whale accumulation and broader crypto market momentum drive fresh price action on August 21, 2025.
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
Tim Hakki
About Author

A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is staging a notable rebound on August 21, 2025, following a sharp intraday low of $0.21. In the 24 hours through 04:00 UTC, DOGE surged approximately 5%, settling around $0.22. This recovery was fueled in part by significant whale activity—on‑chain data reveals that around 680 million DOGE were accumulated throughout August, underscoring growing institutional interest amid lingering market security concerns surrounding Qubic.

The broader cryptocurrency market has also shifted in favor of risk assets, with DOGE among the leaders alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in today’s rally. A combination of ETF inflows, improving macroeconomic conditions, and a softer U.S. dollar is helping to reinvigorate meme tokens, adding momentum to Dogecoin’s latest moves.

DOGE Price Tracker: Latest Dogecoin News and Price Updates

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,059,183,824,958
-3.75
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Brazil Debates Massive $19B Strategic Bitcoin Reserve — Will It Challenge Dollar Dominance?
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-08-21 14:45:52
Features
Jackson Hole Summit Will Be Crucial Test for Bitcoin
Connor Sephton
Connor Sephton
2025-08-21 14:40:19
Tim Hakki
Web 3 Journalist
A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech.
Read More
