[LIVE] DOGE Price Tracker: Latest Dogecoin News and Price Updates for August 21, 2025

Dogecoin rebounds from recent lows as whale accumulation and broader crypto market momentum drive fresh price action on August 21, 2025.

Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki Web 3 Journalist Tim Hakki About Author A journalist and copywriter with a decade's experience across music, video games, finance and tech. Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: August 21, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is staging a notable rebound on August 21, 2025, following a sharp intraday low of $0.21. In the 24 hours through 04:00 UTC, DOGE surged approximately 5%, settling around $0.22. This recovery was fueled in part by significant whale activity—on‑chain data reveals that around 680 million DOGE were accumulated throughout August, underscoring growing institutional interest amid lingering market security concerns surrounding Qubic.

The broader cryptocurrency market has also shifted in favor of risk assets, with DOGE among the leaders alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in today’s rally. A combination of ETF inflows, improving macroeconomic conditions, and a softer U.S. dollar is helping to reinvigorate meme tokens, adding momentum to Dogecoin’s latest moves.