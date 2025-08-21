[LIVE] DOGE Price Tracker: Latest Dogecoin News and Price Updates for August 21, 2025
Dogecoin (DOGE) is staging a notable rebound on August 21, 2025, following a sharp intraday low of $0.21. In the 24 hours through 04:00 UTC, DOGE surged approximately 5%, settling around $0.22. This recovery was fueled in part by significant whale activity—on‑chain data reveals that around 680 million DOGE were accumulated throughout August, underscoring growing institutional interest amid lingering market security concerns surrounding Qubic.
The broader cryptocurrency market has also shifted in favor of risk assets, with DOGE among the leaders alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum in today’s rally. A combination of ETF inflows, improving macroeconomic conditions, and a softer U.S. dollar is helping to reinvigorate meme tokens, adding momentum to Dogecoin’s latest moves.
