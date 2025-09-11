[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 11, 2025 – Bitcoin Breaks $114K, Ethereum Tops $4.4K as Cooling US PPI Fuels Rate-Cut Hopes
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 11. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Crypto market is showing bullish signal today with Bitcoin crossing $114K after a 2.62% rise in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum climbed 2% to break above $4,400. Layer 2 tokens led the rally, with Mantle (MNT) jumping 12.98% and newly launched Linea (LINEA) soaring 392.60%. Meme coins rose 2.87%, Layer 1 tokens gained 2.74%, DeFi climbed 2.23%, CeFi added 2.11%, and PayFi advanced 1.74%. The surge comes as softer U.S. PPI data reinforced rate-cut expectations and SEC Chairman Paul Atkins unveiled Project Crypto to strengthen on-chain market regulation.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
- New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- Worldcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firm Bets $250M on WLD – Could WLD Become the Biggest AI Crypto Coin?
Price Analysis
Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, PENGU and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
2025-09-09 22:30:00,
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
2025-09-06 09:56:45,
