[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 11, 2025 – Bitcoin Breaks $114K, Ethereum Tops $4.4K as Cooling US PPI Fuels Rate-Cut Hopes

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 11. Market movements, crypto news, and more!

Crypto market is showing bullish signal today with Bitcoin crossing $114K after a 2.62% rise in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum climbed 2% to break above $4,400. Layer 2 tokens led the rally, with Mantle (MNT) jumping 12.98% and newly launched Linea (LINEA) soaring 392.60%. Meme coins rose 2.87%, Layer 1 tokens gained 2.74%, DeFi climbed 2.23%, CeFi added 2.11%, and PayFi advanced 1.74%. The surge comes as softer U.S. PPI data reinforced rate-cut expectations and SEC Chairman Paul Atkins unveiled Project Crypto to strengthen on-chain market regulation.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.



