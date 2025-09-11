BTC $114,397.58 1.98%
ETH $4,430.85 2.41%
SOL $223.24 0.57%
PEPE $0.000010 1.43%
SHIB $0.000013 1.27%
DOGE $0.25 3.95%
XRP $3.00 1.09%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Industry Talk

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 11, 2025 – Bitcoin Breaks $114K, Ethereum Tops $4.4K as Cooling US PPI Fuels Rate-Cut Hopes

Bitcoin Ethereum Market
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 11. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Author
Jai Pratap
Author
Jai Pratap
About Author

Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 11, 2025 – Bitcoin Breaks $114K, Ethereum Tops $4.4K as Cooling US PPI Fuels Rate-Cut Hopes

Crypto market is showing bullish signal today with Bitcoin crossing $114K after a 2.62% rise in the past 24 hours, while Ethereum climbed 2% to break above $4,400. Layer 2 tokens led the rally, with Mantle (MNT) jumping 12.98% and newly launched Linea (LINEA) soaring 392.60%. Meme coins rose 2.87%, Layer 1 tokens gained 2.74%, DeFi climbed 2.23%, CeFi added 2.11%, and PayFi advanced 1.74%. The surge comes as softer U.S. PPI data reinforced rate-cut expectations and SEC Chairman Paul Atkins unveiled Project Crypto to strengthen on-chain market regulation.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.


At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Breaks $114K, Crypto Market Cap Climbs Ahead Of US Inflation Data
Shalini Nagarajan
Shalini Nagarajan
2025-09-11 06:29:24
Altcoin News
Blockchain Lender Figure Surges Past IPO Target With $787.5M Raise
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-11 06:29:23
Jai Pratap
Jai serves as the Asia Desk Editor for Cryptonews.com, where he leads a diverse team of international reporters. Jai has over five years of experience covering the web3 industry.
Read More
