Is PEPE Going To Zero? Price Bottoms 5% in 24hr But This New Crypto Project Has Investors Attention

As PEPE heads south amid a falling wedge pattern, smart money investors are shifting attention to new alternatives.

Author Sam Cooling Author Sam Cooling About Author Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London. With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam’s passion for... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 26, 2024 23:31 EDT

As meme coins battle market-wide volatility, Pepecoin has seen a recent dip, with PEPE price giving out -5% in 24-hour, and now investors are shifting their attention to the next generation.

In this article, we’ll explore the latest Pepecoin price trends, and also consider an alternative PEPE investment, tipped to be one of the most promising meme coin launches of Q3 2024.

$PEPE is forming a falling wedge on the 1D



Full send once we breakout📈 pic.twitter.com/gxJXPwvknq — Dami-Defi (@DamiDefi) August 27, 2024

Despite a classically bearish falling wedge pattern on the daily, PEPE holders appear bullish, with many anticipating a strong breakout bounce in September 2024.

PEPE Price Analysis: Pepecoin is Still Tumbling – How’s It Looking on The STF?

As Pepecoin continues to tumble, PEPE is currently trading at a market price of $0.00000837 (representing a 24-hour change of -1.76%).

This comes amid localized suppression from the descendant 20DMA (which is currently standing at $0.00000840), a key moving average level that has crippled technical structure since August 25.

Now testing downside support at the historical price level around $0.00000830, many in the PEPE community are anticipating a bounce in the short-time frame – in accordance with the wedge pattern highlighted on the daily in the Tweet above.

Meanwhile, shifting attention to the RSI, there is a clear oversold divergence, with the indicator reading at 37 – a bullish sign.

This adds strength to the view that there will be a localized bounce in the short time frame. However, this is still contingent on the breakthrough of resistance at $0.00001.

But while this limits potential Pepecoin returns on the short-time frame, this isn’t to say there aren’t major profits to be unlocked in the Pepe ecosystem at present – as shown by shifting investor interest into Pepe Unchained.

Pepe Unchained Has Smashed $10M Raised As It Heads For Biggest PEPE Launch of Q3 2024

As we look ahead to September, one of the most promising projects emerging in the summer market is Pepe Unchained.

But this project is so much more than a classic frog meme – this is about redoing the now legendary Pepe – but right.

What’s the problem with Pepe? The answer is simple: in an age of high-octane Solana markets – Ethereum is the old chain – it’s slow, it’s expensive, it’s clunky – it’s not cool.

Baby Pepe is all grown up and ready to assemble his own blockchain! 🐸✨ pic.twitter.com/msfb7bGMo1 — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) August 27, 2024

Yet, with PEPE originally launching as an ERC-20 token, this has stifled the development of a true PEPE ecosystem.

Luckily, PEPU is here to change the game – with the launch of a high-speed, low-cost layer-2 bespoke made for meme coin developers to expand on the original token.

In this light, PEPU can be seen as PEPE 2.0 – the same original coin – but better.

So don’t miss out on this near $10M+ skyrocket presale.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.