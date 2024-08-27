BTC -4.23%
$59,075.57
ETH -2.96%
$2,496.00
SOL -6.07%
$144.24
PEPE -6.10%
$0.0000077
SHIB -3.07%
$0.000013
BNB -2.74%
$536.42
DOGE -3.31%
$0.10
XRP -4.10%
$0.57
Best Crypto Poker
Online
Cryptonews Industry Talk Is PEPE Going To Zero? Price Bottoms 5% in 24hr But This New Crypto Project Has Investors Attention

Is PEPE Going To Zero? Price Bottoms 5% in 24hr But This New Crypto Project Has Investors Attention

As PEPE heads south amid a falling wedge pattern, smart money investors are shifting attention to new alternatives.
Last updated:
Author
Sam Cooling
Author
Sam Cooling
About Author

Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London. With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam’s passion for...

Author Profile
Last updated:
Why Trust Cryptonews
With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards, ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
PEPE Price Analysis: As Pepecoin heads south amid a falling wedge pattern, smart money investors are shifting attention to Pepe Unchained.

As meme coins battle market-wide volatility, Pepecoin has seen a recent dip, with PEPE price giving out -5% in 24-hour, and now investors are shifting their attention to the next generation.

In this article, we’ll explore the latest Pepecoin price trends, and also consider an alternative PEPE investment, tipped to be one of the most promising meme coin launches of Q3 2024.

Despite a classically bearish falling wedge pattern on the daily, PEPE holders appear bullish, with many anticipating a strong breakout bounce in September 2024.

PEPE Price Analysis: Pepecoin is Still Tumbling – How’s It Looking on The STF?

As Pepecoin continues to tumble, PEPE is currently trading at a market price of $0.00000837 (representing a 24-hour change of -1.76%).

This comes amid localized suppression from the descendant 20DMA (which is currently standing at $0.00000840), a key moving average level that has crippled technical structure since August 25.

Now testing downside support at the historical price level around $0.00000830, many in the PEPE community are anticipating a bounce in the short-time frame – in accordance with the wedge pattern highlighted on the daily in the Tweet above.

Meanwhile, shifting attention to the RSI, there is a clear oversold divergence, with the indicator reading at 37 – a bullish sign.

This adds strength to the view that there will be a localized bounce in the short time frame. However, this is still contingent on the breakthrough of resistance at $0.00001.

But while this limits potential Pepecoin returns on the short-time frame, this isn’t to say there aren’t major profits to be unlocked in the Pepe ecosystem at present – as shown by shifting investor interest into Pepe Unchained.

Pepe Unchained Has Smashed $10M Raised As It Heads For Biggest PEPE Launch of Q3 2024

As we look ahead to September, one of the most promising projects emerging in the summer market is Pepe Unchained.

But this project is so much more than a classic frog meme – this is about redoing the now legendary Pepe – but right.

What’s the problem with Pepe? The answer is simple: in an age of high-octane Solana markets – Ethereum is the old chain – it’s slow, it’s expensive, it’s clunky – it’s not cool.

Yet, with PEPE originally launching as an ERC-20 token, this has stifled the development of a true PEPE ecosystem.

Luckily, PEPU is here to change the game – with the launch of a high-speed, low-cost layer-2 bespoke made for meme coin developers to expand on the original token.

In this light, PEPU can be seen as PEPE 2.0 – the same original coin – but better.

So don’t miss out on this near $10M+ skyrocket presale.

Buy PEPU Here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Recommended Articles
Rival Exchange CoinSwitch Sues WazirX to Recover $9M in Trapped Funds
2024-08-28 12:42:10
BlockDAG Inks Three-Year Partnership with Borussia Dortmund Worth $10M
2024-08-28 12:20:57
BNB Chain Launches Its Cross-Chain Bridge with Celer, deBridge, and Stargate
2024-08-28 12:15:14
CEO of Haru Invest Attacked with Knife During Fraud Trial in South Korea
2024-08-28 10:33:16
Malaysian Police Bust Crypto Investment Fraud Call Center Targeting Japanese Citizens
2024-08-28 09:42:42
Australian Federal Police Warns Citizens Over Crypto Investment Scam, $122M Lost in 12 Months
2024-08-28 09:22:49
Analyst Casts Doubt on $30T Valuation for Tokenized RWAs by 2030, Suggests $1.3T
2024-08-28 08:15:27
Read More Articles

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Bitfarms Closes In on 110 MW, Takes Ownership of New US Data Center
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2024-08-28 14:52:26
Press Releases
The Evolution of Forex EAs: Spotlight on Avenix Fzco’s Botogon
Mao Orillana
2024-08-28 14:48:26
Sam Cooling
Author
Sam is a financial journalist with a focus on cryptocurrency market news, based in London. With a Master’s Degree in Development Management from the London School of Economics, Sam’s passion for the crypto space is fuelled by the potential of decentralisation technology to empower marginalised communities across the world - with a special interest in blockchain-powered agricultural supply chains, financial transparency, and banking the unbanked.
Read More