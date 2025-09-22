BTC $112,922.48 -2.35%
ETH $4,198.60 -6.29%
SOL $223.18 -6.74%
PEPE $0.0000097 -8.10%
SHIB $0.000012 -6.02%
DOGE $0.24 -9.71%
XRP $2.85 -4.33%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.70
Cryptonews News

India Blockchain Month 2025: Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation

Last updated: 

New Delhi, September 2025 – India Blockchain Month (INBM) returns for its landmark second edition, reinforcing its stature as Asia’s most ambitious Web3 movement and one of the world’s largest community-driven blockchain festivals. Spearheaded by BlockOn Ventures and Web3preneur, the month-long innovation campaign will transform New Delhi into the global epicenter of Web3, AI, and Real-World Asset (RWA) adoption.

Delhi at the Forefront of Decentralization

This September, all roads lead to the Capital as INBM 2025 aligns with ETHGlobal Delhi Week (Sept 22–28). From regulators and policymakers to builders, founders, investors, creators, and communities, the movement is set to converge thousands of voices to accelerate Bharat’s decentralized future and showcase its innovation muscle to the world.

🌍 Eight Flagship Gatherings Across Two Iconic Venues

Hosted at JW Marriott, Aerocity and Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, INBM 2025 will roll out eight blockbuster flagship events spotlighting:

  • The trillion-dollar promise of Real-World Assets (RWA)
  • AI x Web3 convergence shaping the future economy
  • Women in Web3 – amplifying diversity and leadership
  • Startup & VC Day – where founders meet capital
  • Web3preneur Day – a no-frills, high-energy marketplace of ideas
  • Web3preneur Summit – the defining stage for Bharat’s Web3 narrative

Events Details

25th September, 2025 – JW Marriott

  1. Web3preneur Luncheon – Exclusive for Web3preneurs & CXOs
  2. AccInvest Elite Networking – Exclusive for CXOs, Founders, Investors & VCs
  3. GLOBLA: Blockchain Leadership Awards – Founders, Ecosystem Leaders and Influencers
  4. VNTR Investor Roundtable – VCs & Investors

26th September, 2025 – Welcomhotel By ITC Hotels

  1. Web3preneur Summit – Full Day Summit including multiple Stages and Event Access.( Include NONSTOP Stage)
  2. Web3conf India – Full Day event with stellar speaker lineup.
  3. I ❤️ RWA – Exclusive for RWA Delegates, Founders and Believers
  4. Women.web3preneurs – Exclusive for Womens in Web3. (Women Only Event)
  5. Regulatory Roundtable – Regulators, Govt., Policy experts.
  6. AI for Builders – Builders, AI Experts, Founders, AI Engineers.

📌 Register here: luma.com/web3preneur Limited Entries.

🎤 15+ Visionaries, 1 Stage

The speaker lineup will feature 15 pioneers shaping the decentralized revolution – from policy shapers to product disruptors. Confirmed names include:

  • Dilip Chenoy, Chairman, Bharat Web3 Association
  • Prasanna Lohar, Founder, India Blockchain Forum
  • Raj Kapoor, Founder, India Blockchain Alliance
  • Kamlesh Nagware, Co-founder, FSV Labs
  • Srinivas Mahankali, Digital Transformation Leader, CXO
  • Ravikant Agrawal, Director of Growth, Billions Network
  • Dr. Satya Gupta, Chairman BFPF
  • Vikas Pandey, CEO, Shipfinex
  • Aditi Chopra, Founder, Superwomen DAO & India Lead, Arbitrum
  • Devika Mittal, Regional Head, Ava Labs
  • Tarusha Mittal, Co-Founder Dapps
  • Garima Singh, Government Alliance Lead – LF Decentralized Trust India
  • Ansoo Gupta,COO at Pinstom
  • Shraddha Khattri, Blockchain Lawyer
  • Bhavya Batra, Co-Founder, ForgeXAI
  • Akanksha Saxena, Growth Lead Ta-da
  • Dharamveer Singh, Founder & CEO BlockCube & PowerXchange
  • Vedang Vatsa, Founder, #Web3

🤝 The Power of 250+ Partners

What makes INBM truly different is its bottom-up, community-first DNA. Over 250 partners have pledged support, spanning:

  • 100+ Web3 communities driving grassroots adoption
  • 100+ global and Indian media partners amplifying the narrative
  • 25+ Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) shaping conversations
  • 25+ startups , ecosystem and event partners enabling collaboration at scale

This coalition ensures INBM is not just an event – but a movement owned by the ecosystem, for the ecosystem.

🏛️ About the Organizers

BlockOn Ventures – A pioneer in Asia’s Web3 landscape since 2017, BlockOn has hosted 170+ events across 10+ countries, connecting 73,000+ attendees, 2,500+ speakers, and 750+ sponsors, with media coverage from Forbes, Bloomberg, and CNN. Including pioneering flagship events across India, Malaysia & Thailand Blockchain not just conferences or summits but weeks and months.

Web3preneur – A global networking movement known for its “no-stage, no-speaker, no-frills” format, Web3preneur curates high-impact gatherings at global hotspots like Token2049 Singaporen/ Dubai , Multiple blockchain weeks and ETH editions such as Eth Malaysia ,India ,Dubai Global and Devconnect.

🌐 Join the Movement

India Blockchain Month 2025 is more than a festival – it is a collective leap into Bharat’s decentralized future.

We invite sponsors, investors, media houses, community leaders, and ecosystem partners to join hands in co-creating this historic journey.

Event Partners: Web3Conf India, Vntr Capital, Startupnews.fyi, Web3 Carnival, MetaDecrypt, IOV2055, The Coin Republic, Amplificable, Access Blockchain Association.

🔗 www.IndiaBlockchainMonth.com
 📩 [email protected]

This September, let’s make history.
This September, let’s Blockchainize Bharat with INBM.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,088,685,754,755
-2.93
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
UAE Announces 2027 Rollout of Automatic Crypto Tax Reporting System – What Does it Mean for Investors?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-22 13:59:52
Opinions
Bitcoin Mining in 2025–2026: Beyond the ASIC Arms Race
Jeremy Dreier
Jeremy Dreier
2025-09-22 13:55:11
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors