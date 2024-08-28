Gala Price Drops 12% Despite Coinflow Google Pay Integration. Is GALA Going To Zero?

Gala's erratic price movement came after yesterday's announcement that Gala Games is integrating Google Pay and Apple Pay into its gaming ecosystem.

This morning the GALA price dropped 12% from a high of $0.02131397 to $0.01880181, posting intraday losses heavier than the two market leaders, Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH).

Gala’s descent has since slowed. At the time of writing its current price of $0.01947 represents a 24-hour loss of 4.2%, although it has grown by 10% in the last 7 days.

Still, Gala’s intraweek performance outpaced Bitcoin, which is only 1% pricier than it was last Wednesday at its current price of $60,084. Ethereum actually lost 2% over the week and currently trades at $2,531.

GALA Price Analysis

Gala ($GALA) is the ERC-20 utility token powering the Gala Games ecosystem, where it serves as tender, facilitating in-game purchases, rewards, and community engagement. It’s also a governance token, giving every holder a voice in the platform’s development.

According to the price chart over the last 3 months, Gala has been trading between fairly narrow margins of resistance (red line) and support (green line). While the price is falling right now, a rising relative strength index (RSI) of 49 could push prices in the green by tomorrow.

Source: TradingView

Going into the weekend, the token is unlikely to drop below $1.50, where it has strong support.

