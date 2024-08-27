Floki Price Is Up 27% In A Week, is a New ATH Coming Soon?

According to data presented by CoinMarketCap, the Floki (FLOKI) price has increased 27% in the past week, having recovered to $0.157 per token and a market capitalization above $1.5 billion.

That means the Floki price is up an impressive 61% from earlier monthly lows in the $0.00009s.

That’s impressive, but the gains could only be getting started.

Indeed, the Floki price has just broken out of a key medium-term technical downtrend that has been in play since June.

If it can overcome its 200DMA in the $0.00017 area, a swift move higher is possible.

Bulls would target the July highs at $0.00021, a 35% rally from current levels.

The next major bullish target would be a retest of the all-time highs printed in June at $0.00035.

That would mark a 120% rally from current levels for Floki.

Floki Price Could Hit New All-Time Highs, But This Alternative Could Be Better?

With the start of Fed interest rate cuts less than one month away, meme coin season could soon come back in force.

This, combined with the FLOKI price’s strong technical setup, could see it surge to fresh all-time highs.

FLOKI could even become a $10 billion meme coin, which would mark gains of as much as 6x from current levels.

However, some meme coin traders will seek tokens with bigger upside potential.

