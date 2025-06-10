Fartcoin Price Prediction: Rockets 16% off $1 – Is a $3 Breakout Next?
Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) just sidestepped what many thought was a certain collapse, bouncing off the $1 level with a 16% pump. Now, traders are watching to see if this Solana memecoin can turn weekend jitters into a run toward $3, fueled by $1.5 billion in daily trading volume.
The token’s unlikely rise—from an internet joke to Solana’s second-largest memecoin—continues to gain steam. With Coinbase unexpectedly listing it first, whale wallets buying $1M daily, and even Solana’s co-founder giving nods of approval, Fartcoin’s staying power continues to surprise skeptics.
$FARTCOIN Shocks Bears: $1.5B Daily Volume Fuels Rally to $3 Target
Fartcoin has rapidly emerged as one of the largest memecoins since its market debut eight months ago.
What began as a virtually worthless token has now grown to Solana’s No. 2 memecoin, trailing only BONK, reflecting its viral adoption. This rapid growth has been fueled by unwavering support from speculative memecoin traders, who consistently provide buying pressure whenever Fartcoin’s price shows signs of decline.
The token’s trading activity has reached very high levels, maintaining an average daily trading volume exceeding $1.5 billion since May 25.
No other Solana memecoin has matched this level of liquidity during the same period. Blockchain analytics from Stalkchain further confirmed that Fartcoin is the most frequently purchased memecoin by smart money wallets on a daily basis.
Recent capital inflows show this momentum even more clearly. Within the past 24 hours, over $1.08 million in USDC has flowed into $FARTCOIN, 20 times more than rival tokens like POPCAT and SPX, which attracted only $50,000 from these investors.
These developments have strengthened the bullish “hot air rises” narrative surrounding the memecoin.
Solana’s Co-Founder Boosts $FARTCOIN’s Legitimacy
In an unexpected turn, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko (known as “Toly”) has repeatedly shown support for Fartcoin, even casually promoting it to his large following on X.
During a June 10 exchange with Discord and Facebook-backed founder Nikita Bier, Toly suggested that a Fartcoin strategic reserve represents a movement, responding to Bier’s commentary on the U.S. federal government’s plan to purchase stocks for every American newborn amid $36 trillion in national debt.
These factors demonstrate the growing mindshare that $FARTCOIN is capturing through its unconventional name and compelling narrative.
Prominent memecoin trader RookieXBT expressed disbelief that Fartcoin appeared set for a breakdown just days earlier, especially considering Coinbase’s decision to list the memecoin on its spot market ahead of other major exchanges.
He believes Fartcoin is positioning for an strong rally.
Another trader shared technical chart analysis suggesting that Fartcoin’s fractal pattern indicates $3 as the next price target from current levels.
$FARTCOIN Ascending Pattern Points to $3—But There’s a $0.80 Breakdown Risk
Examining the $FARTCOIN/USDT daily chart, the price has maintained an uptrend since March, with the current price around $1.26, demonstrating strong momentum following its break above the $1.00 psychological barrier.
The RSI indicator displays multiple “bear” patterns throughout May and June, though these proved to be false indicators as the price continued its ascent.
The current RSI reading of approximately 55.20 indicates the asset is neither overbought nor oversold, allowing space for additional upward movement.
The ascending trendline support established since March remains intact, providing a solid foundation for continued upward momentum to the $2 psychological level.
Nevertheless, traders should closely monitor this ascending trendline support and remain alert for any breakdown below recent lows around $0.80-$1.00, which would indicate a potential trend reversal.
