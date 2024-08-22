Ethereum & Tether Coin Traders Now Buying Bitnance Token Too

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

As the Bitnance ICO moves towards 60,000 tokens acquired by various wallet addresses of investors, the crypto brand has opened more onramps for payment. Previously, traders could only buy into the token presale with BNB coins. Finally, investors can buy the ‘Bitcoin of the Binance Chain’ with credit card, ETH, and USDT now.

Since the addition of the new on-ramp for credit cards and the two ERC-20 cryptocurrencies, sales have ‘rocketed.’ And it appears the upward momentum could continue to increase.



The “Bitnance” token adds another scarce, store-of-value token to the crypto kingdom. Token symbol “$BTN,” the BEP-20 cryptocurrency will only have 10.5 million tokens minted ever.

Per the Bitnance whitepaper, slightly over five million tokens will be allotted to the presale, with the remaining 4.4-million being sold after it lists on exchanges.

The current price of the Bitnance (BTN) token during its ICO is $0.357.



The “Bitcoin of Binance Chain” will see its first listing on crypto exchanges on or around December 2nd. The initial coin offering ends on the 1st of December.

The expected price for listing per the whitepaper is $0.465.



Once listed, investors will have the option of harvesting a +30% profit yield as the Christmas season begins.

However, many are expecting the low total token supply, plus a post-election bull run to drive prices far higher than the listing day price of $0.465.



Even before that ‘bull run,’ listing day for tokens tends to generate upwards of +200% as a cryptocurrency is introduced to millions of new users looking to play ‘gaps’ or catch entry level prices.



The Store-of-Value niche is continually expanding as traders wish to diversify from a 100% dependance on Bitcoin. The token’s popularity is great but ‘decentralization’ is more important to most traders, looking for a digital store of value on alternative blockchains.

Per a report answering “how many users does the Binance ecosystem have?,” it appears that over 170-million traders could gain access to the Bitnance (BTN) token after it launches on exchanges, via the BEP-20 network and ecosystem.