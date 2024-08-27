ETH Whale Invests $1104 into Bitnance Presale — Crypto May Net Massive $141000 Profit

The new token presale for “Bitnance” is exploding at this week’s close. Presales for the new store of value assets for Binance’s multi-token ecosystems are soaring; Up over 1000% from 7 days ago. And now an ETH crypto whale is closing out the dominant week, pushing the initial coin offering to nearly 70,000 tokens sold.

Bitnance token, token symbol BTN, has sold over 20,000 tokens in the last 7 days and the daily averages are rising. Last week, just under 3,000 tokens were acquired by crypto investors daily.



Many of the sales came after the ICO added payment on-ramps for Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and Credit card holders.



The addition was welcomed as remittances have been completed in all 3 methods per the presale’s transaction address.

ETH Whale Dives in, Buys Big

The transaction TxHash of the ETH whale appears to connect back to a trader who appears to have some savvy in the crypto space; though the initial transaction was done from a custodial wallet app like Blockwallet or Firefox. The two wallets linked in to the transactional address have 6 and 7 figures worth of crypto assets in their history logs.

The total amount of the purchase by the Ethereum whale was for $1,104.27 on Sunday, August 25th. The transaction was completed with 0.4ETH.

In layman’s terms, “smarter money” has begun buying into Bitnance in an upward trend. This ETH whale is not the first of his class in the crypto kingdom’s sea hierarchy [whales, sharks, crabs, etc]. This is continuing a trend that was spotted earlier this week per various other reports [1,2,3].

After Kaspa (KAS) and Tron (TRX) had stellar gains recently, traders who’re up nearly 20% began shifting some of their profits into Bitnance presale as well. This has been a signal to informed trades and analysts that battle-tested investors see a future profit opportunity in Bitnance.

Could Bitnance (BTN) Token reach $5 on Listing Day?

Currently being sold for $0.357 [cents] per token, Bitnance token’s presale is closing in on 70000 tokens sold. An early analysis predicted if the ICO reached enough of a popularity to sell 100,000 tokens it would have a very strong closing; more than likely eclipsing the listing day

price of $0.46 [cents] and reaching closer to $4 or $5 in value, opening day on CEXES.

Wildcard Prediction

The long-term value of a new digital store-of-value asset has even higher potential ROI yields per one analyst’s wild card projections. That analyst, who used Bitcoin’s current averages of per wallet address value, sees the $BTN token reaching $46 potentially by 2025’s end, if the crypto market is healthy.

If the wildcard theory were to materialize, the $1104 investment by this ETH whale would become significantly more valuable.

How ETH Whale’s Return on Investment Could Top $142252



Today, the $1104 purchase gives this high level crypto trader ownership of 3092.437 BTN tokens. If Bitnance reaches $46 in value, their investment will become worth US$142,252.10.

A $141,148.10 take home profit would be massive; A yield of over 12,785% returned on investment.

These numbers would not make Bitnance (BTN) token into the best ROI of recent years, but it will be amongst the top 25 of presale profit yieldings from 2023 to now.

Crypto Is The Best Traders’ Market To Invest in As Of 2024

Unfathomable yields to some traditional commodity investors, Crypto continues to outperform Gold (AU), Silver, or the S&P 500 — and the markets are not even close.

Crypto Yields have been fast and explosive like Usain Bolt, while other markets are more like Sha’carri Richardson. Both are big names and great at what they do, but Ussain will blow past Sha’carri every time due to their physical build as a man vs female.

Cryptos are ‘the man,’ when it comes to trading in 2024.

Find the latest in discussion on Bitnance token via the official X aka twitter profile @BitnanceToken or visit the subreddit community r/BitnanceTokens to see public discussion.