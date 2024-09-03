Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris In Polymarket Poll Once More

The two candidates have been neck and neck in recent weeks.

Polymarket betters again favor Republican nominee Donald Trump over Democratic pick Kamala Harris in the prediction market’s official 2024 Election Forecast poll.

Donald Trump Favored By Polymarket Betters

According to the formal tally as of Monday morning, Trump has garnered support from 51 percent of Polymarket voters, while Harris trails behind at 47 percent.

However, the figure does not reflect overall national polls, which place Harris in the lead with 48 percent over Trump’s 43 percent.

The newly announced Democratic nominee and former reality television star are expected to go head to head at the ballot in November following Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s (RFK) withdrawal from the 2024 U.S. presidential race last month.

The third-party candidate, who has long advocated for the crypto sector, formally stepped down and endorsed Trump at a campaign stop for the Republican nominee in Phoenix on August 23.

“We’re both in this to do what’s right for our country,” Trump told attendees, noting that Kennedy had raised concerns about political issues “too long ignored” in the U.S.

Like Kennedy, the now-convicted former U.S. president has largely embraced digital assets on the campaign trail.

Trump, who has previously vowed to make America the “crypto capital of the planet,” recently backed his sons’ nascent crypto platform, World Liberty Financial.

Backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s endorsement of the project may only highlight his close affiliation with the blockchain sector as a whole.

Crypto Community Rallies For Kamala Harris

Meanwhile, Harris has kept quiet about her stance on digital assets since announcing her intent to run this past July.

However, several prominent Democrats, including Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Congressman Wiley Nickel (D-NC), and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), recently affirmed Harris as the pro-crypto choice at a town hall hosted by the digital asset advocacy collective Crypto Advocates For Harris.

“There’s only one person who’s running for president who has called crypto a scam, and that’s Donald Trump,” Nickel told viewers of the live-streamed event last month.

Equally invested in Harris’ affiliation with the crypto industry is billionaire and long-time digital asset investor Mark Cuban.

“The feedback I’m getting, but certainly not confirmed by the VP, is that she will be far more open to business, (artificial intelligence), crypto, and government as a service,” Cuban told media outlet Politico in July. “Changing the policies changes the message and lets everyone know she is in charge and open, literally, for business.”

Whether or not crypto will be a key factor in swaying the 2024 U.S. presidential election remains to be seen, though one thing’s for sure: Polymarket betters will keep casting their votes until then.