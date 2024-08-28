Dogecoin Investors Flock to New Dogz Alternative on Base As DOGE Drops Below $0.1

DAWGZ taps Coinbase’s powerful Ethereum Layer 2 chain Base, while leveraging the viral doge meme.

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Dogecoin fans and other crypto-savvy prospectors have poured over $3.2 million into a new multi-chain meme coin called Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ).

The news comes as the original meme coin Dogecoin ($DOGE) slips 4.2% in 24 hours down to $0.09959. The last time it was this low was February 28, six months ago.

Considering Dogecoin’s 30-day depreciation is 24%, or 10% heavier than Bitcoin’s ($BTC), any further losses will likely keep $DOGE’s price entrenched between $0.08 and $0.1.

Dogecoin is currently sailing close enough to $0.1 to mount a recovery. A falling relative strength index (RSI) score of 38 means the asset is closer to being oversold, so some overnight buying could likely bring $DOGE back above the dime. A good weekend will see Dogecoin regaining its late July highs of $0.14.

Dogecoin Fans Are Jumping Into Base Dawgz

Old school meme coin fans are eyeing up the Base Dawgz presale. Some are even touting it the chain-hopping Dogecoin.

The $DAWGZ ICO currently offers 738% APY staking rewards and share-to-earn capabilities at a fixed presale price of three quarters of a cent, two factors that have prompted early HODLing from presale participants

$DAWGZ taps the potential of Coinbase’s powerful Ethereum Layer 2 Base chain, while leveraging the allure of the Shiba Inu meme avatar, a theme that has birthed five of the top 10 biggest meme coins.

After passing $2.9M raised, we're steadily on our way to 3M 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JbZUMgF8yd — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) August 13, 2024

See, Base is rapidly becoming an attractive place to launch tomorrow’s meme coins.

To date, the chain’s meme coins have netted a combined market capitalization of over $1.09 billion—not bad for a network considerably short of a year old that recently weathered a market-wide crash.

However, while $DAWGZ’s primary kennel is on Base, its reach goes beyond the Layer 2. Inspired by the ‘spirit of base jumping’, $DAWGz is interoperable on multiple chains. At present, $DAWGZ is compatible with Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Avalanche and Polygon.

Base Dawgz: A Multichain Meme Craze With Share-To-Earn And Staking Rewards

So, how exactly does Base Dawgz’s share-to-earn feature work? It’s simple. Community members and token holders form the core of Base Dawgz’s meme-centric marketing strategy.

Thanks to its ingenious share-to-earn system, users are incentivized to share Base Dawgz content on social media. Doing so earns them points in the token’s rewards system. Users can then redeem these points for $DAWGZ coins.

And referrals also earn money. Simply click on the ‘refer and earn’ button on the homepage and connect your wallet to generate your referral link. All those referring will receive 5% of the amount contributed by the referee.

In addition, Base Dawgz currently offers staking rewards of 738% APY for participants that stake during the presale, although this figure is variable and goes down as the number of stakers and amount staked increase.

Buy in now to catch this potential stratospheric new meme coin at its lowest possible pre-launch price of $0.008173.

With multiple purchase options, including popular stablecoins like USDT and USDC, buying in is simple and secure.

However, investors have just under 24 hours to purchase the token before it rises incrementally to the next fixed presale price.

In conclusion, $DAWGZ is the hottest new doge-themed meme coin presale at the minute.

Thanks to staking rewards and a marketing strategy that essentially pays fans to do the marketing for it, it’s reinventing and revitalizing the Shiba Inu meme coin theme as an auto-marketing, chain-jumping, community-building vehicle for potentially explosive returns.

Don’t miss out the chain-hopping Dogecoin – join the Base Dawgz community on X and Telegram.

Buy Base Dawgz Here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.